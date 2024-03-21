Advertisement
NewsLifestyleCulture
VASTU TIPS

5 Vastu Secrets To Attract Love And Romance In Your Life

Do you feel that romance with your partner is fizzling out? Check out five secrets shared by a Vastu expert to boost your love life.

Written By Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 10:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • For couples, the bedroom should ideally be in the southwest corner of the house to ensure stability and harmony in the relationship
  • A cluttered bedroom can stifle the romance in your relationship
  • It is best to either remove mirrors in the bedroom or ensure they don’t reflect the bed, to maintain peace and harmony
Follow Us

Trending Photos

5 Vastu Secrets To Attract Love And Romance In Your Life The right Vastu can boost your love life, say experts (Image by Freepik)

According to experts, the Vastu of a home is very important and impacts different aspects of your life. The right Vastu, experts believe, can invite positive energy into your home which will boost your quality of life. Not just wealth and harmony, experts believe that Vastu can also ensure that you attract the right person and the right love into your life. Vastu Acharya Manoj Shrivastava, a Vastu expert in Northern India, shares how Vastu can help to enhance your love life. 

Boost Your Love Life With Vastu: 5 Tips

Acharya Manoj Shrivastava shares the following five secrets to attract love in your life:

1. Bedroom: Choose A Single Mattress

Your bedroom is crucial when it comes to love and romance. For couples, the bedroom should ideally be in the southwest corner of the house to ensure stability and harmony in the relationship. Keep the bed in the southwest corner of the room, and make sure you use a single mattress. Choose soothing colours like soft pink, light red, or peach for your bedroom walls and linens, as these colours enhance loving energies.

2. Declutter: Make Room For Positive Energies

Clutter isn’t just a physical obstacle; it blocks positive energies from flowing into your life. A cluttered bedroom can stifle the romance in your relationship. Make it a habit to declutter regularly, creating a peaceful and inviting space where love can flourish.

3. Mirror Placement: Reflecting The Right Energies

Mirrors in the bedroom can be tricky in Vastu. If placed directly opposite the bed, mirrors can cause disagreements and restlessness. It's best to either remove them or ensure they don’t reflect the bed, to maintain peace and harmony.

Also Read: 15 Vastu Tips For Kitchen To Ensure Good Health And Prosperity

4. Special Focus On Southwest To Strengthen Bond

The southwest direction is associated with relationships in Vastu. Enhancing this area of your home can strengthen your romantic bond. Place a pair of pink quartz crystals here to attract love. Place a figurine of two swans or a double happiness symbol to denote love and devotion.

5. Soft Lighting for Romance

Soft and warm lighting can create a cosy and romantic atmosphere. Use dimmer switches or lamps with warm-toned bulbs in your bedroom to set the right mood for love.

“Vastu isn’t just about aligning spaces; it’s about creating a harmonious life,” points out Vastu Acharya Manoj Shrivastava. He says that by applying these simple Vastu tips, you can attract love and romance, enhancing your relationship and bringing more joy into your life. 

 Also Read: How To Rid Your House Of Vastu Defects - Expert Shares 5 Tips

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds