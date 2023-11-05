Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Shubh Muhurat: Know Puja Vidhi And Puja Samagri

Just four days following the rigorous Karwa Chauth vrat, mothers embark on their fasting journey for Ahoi Ashtami, all in the name of their children's well-being.

Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Timings and Shubh Muhurat

For Ahoi Ashtami, the auspicious puja muhurat commences on November 5 at 5:35 pm and concludes at 6:52 pm, spanning a duration of 1 hour and 18 minutes. The evening is ideal for stargazing, with stars visible from 5:58 pm.

Evening time for sighting stars: 5:58pm

Moonrise on Ahoi Ashtami: 12:02 am, November 6

Ashtami Tithi begins: 12:59 am on November 5, 2023 and will end 3:18 am on November 6, 2023

Ahoi Ashtami 2023: Puja Vidhi

1. Start the day by waking up early and taking a purifying bath. Then, make a 'Sankalp' (firm resolve) to observe the Nirjala fast for the day.

2. Find a suitable spot in the northeast direction and place a small stool or 'chowki' there. Cover the chowki with a red or yellow cloth and set up a picture of Ahoi Mata.

3. Create a small mound of wheat near the Ahoi Mata picture and place a Kalash (urn) on top of it. This marks the commencement of the Ahoi Ashtami puja.

4. Offer flowers, garlands, roli, sindoor (vermilion), and akshat (rice grains) to the image of Ahoi Mata. Some may also include offerings of a full sugarcane, two radishes, and water chestnuts (singhara).

5. Light a ghee diya (oil lamp) and incense sticks to create a sacred ambiance for the puja.

6. With wheat and flowers in your hands, recite the Ahoi Mata Vrat Katha (narrative). After completing the story, offer wheat and flowers as a mark of respect.

7. In the evening, offer your prayers while gazing at the stars and the moon. Conclude the puja by giving the Bayana (gift) to your mother-in-law, an elder family member, or the temple priest. Finally, break your fast by consuming water.

Ahoi Ashtami 2023: Puja Samagri

For a successful Ahoi Ashtami puja, ensure you have the following puja samagri (materials):

- Roli: Red vermilion used in applying tilak (mark) on the forehead.

- Bangles: Traditional glass or metal bangles.

- Kajal: Black eye kohl.

- Red Clothes: Red attire worn during the puja.

- Sindoor: Red vermilion powder used by married women.

- Bindi: Decorative forehead dot.

- Picture of Ahoi Mata: An image of the goddess for the puja.

In addition, you will need:

- Kalash with Water: A sacred pitcher filled with water.

- Fruits and Flowers: A variety of fresh fruits and flowers for offerings.

- Kalava: Sacred thread for tying on wrists.

- Raw Rice: Uncooked rice grains.

- Sweets: Traditional sweets and desserts.

- Cow's Milk: Milk from a cow.

- Diya with Cow's Ghee: Oil lamp with clarified cow's ghee.

- Sugarcane: A full sugarcane.

- Water Chestnut: Singharas, also offered.

- Ahoi Vrat Katha: The sacred narrative for recitation.

