Amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Haryana cancels 'Solar Eclipse Fair' in Kurukshetra - Check Surya Grahan timings in India

New Delhi: Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the Haryana state government has decided to not go ahead with the 'Solar Eclipse Fair' which was likely to take place on June 21, 2020 - the second Solar Eclipse of the year.

Here's the tweet from the official Twitter handle of CMO, Haryana, Manoharlal Khattar announcing the cancellation of the fair.

To prevent the transmission of COVID-19, the ‘Solar Eclipse fair’ of Haryana scheduled to be held in Kurukshetra on 21 June, 2020 will not be organized this year. — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) June 13, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic has affected as many as 8,044,683 people across the globe and 437,131 died globally, according to per John Hopkins University data as of now.

The world is about to witness its first solar eclipse of 2020 on June 21. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured. This one is going to be an annular eclipse.

India Timings of Surya Grahan:

First location to see the partial eclipse begin - 21 Jun, 09:15:58 am

First location to see the full eclipse begin - 21 Jun, 10:17:45 am

Maximum Eclipse - 21 Jun, 12:10:04 am

Last location to see the full eclipse end - 21 Jun, 14:02:17 am

Last location to see the partial eclipse end - 21 Jun, 15:04:01 am

(as per timeanddate.com)

The Annular solar eclipse forms a ring of fire but is different from a total eclipse. It will be visible in parts of Africa including the Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, Pakistan, India, and China.