Ankita Lokhande posts video of Sushant Singh Rajput flying a plane, asks 'is this claustrophobia'?

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death mystery has deepened and CBI is probing the case from all possible angles. In a first, after the premiere investigating agency took over, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who is currently at the centre of the severe backlash from late actor's family, fans as accusations are charged against her has given an interview to a news channel recently.

In the interview, Rhea mentioned how Sushant once felt claustrophobic while in the flight. Without naming her or anybody, late actor's former girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande took to her social media handles and posted an old video of Sushant flying a plane with a caption reading: Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you

Is this #claustrophobia?

You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you pic.twitter.com/5gc2sgyaEK — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 27, 2020

Although Ankita has not named Rhea in the post, comments on her timeline clearly show how fans on social media link the two.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a criminal case against actress Rhea Chakraborty over drug conspiracy reports in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Apart from Rhea, who was Sushant's girlfriend, the agency has also booked a few others, against whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already registered a case earlier. The NCB will probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs. A team from Delhi will investigate the case in Mumbai.

The case has been registered under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.