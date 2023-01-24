Basant Panchami 2023: Saraswati Puja date, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi - check

Basant Panchami is one of the important Hindu festivals, a day on which Goddess Saraswati is worshipped. The festival is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha. It is also considered that the day marks the beginning of the spring season.

Ma Saraswati, the goddess of marks the beginning of the spring season, is honoured and prayed to on Basant Panchami. People worship Goddess Saraswati so that she blesses them with enlightenment, and knowledge and helps them get rid of lethargy and ignorance.

Basant Panchami 2023: Significance of Saraswati Puja

The goddess of knowledge, wisdom, music, and performing arts, Ma Saraswati is worshipped on the day of Basant Panchami. While prayers and pujas are performed, it's also a day when parents of toddlers introduce them to the world of letters, hence literacy and enlightenment. This is also known as Akshar Abhyasam or Vidyaarambham (meaning initiation of education).

Saraswati Puja Rituals

Devi Saraswati is worshipped on this day with utmost devotion. Many followers throng temples, play music, and chant her name the whole day. For the puja, one requires mango wood and leaves, Kesar, Haldi, Akshat, Kumkum, Gangajal, Kalash, Naivedya, Havan Samidha, Chandan, Shodash Matrika, Saraswati yantra and Durva dal. Wearing yellow is considered auspicious on the day of Saraswati puja.

Basant Panchami 2023: Date, timing of Saraswati Puja 2023

According to Drik Panchang, "Although there is no special time to perform Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami day one should make sure that Puja is done when Panchami Tithi is prevailing. Many times Panchami Tithi doesn't prevail the whole of the day on Vasant Panchami day hence we believe that it is important to do Saraswati puja within Panchami Tithi."

Basant Panchami: January 26, 2023 (Thursday)

Basant Panchami Muhurat in Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Patna, Guwahati

Delhi: 7:12 AM to 12:34 PM

Kolkata: 6:18 AM to 11:49 AM

Guwahati: 6:10 AM to 11:36 AM

Patna: 6:36 AM to 12:02 PM

Bengaluru: 6:46 AM to 12:32 PM

Panchami Tithi Begins - 12:34 PM on Januay 25, 2023

Panchami Tithi Ends - 10:28 AM on January 26, 2023

(Source: Drik Panchang)



