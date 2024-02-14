Basant Panchami 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings To Share On This Auspicious Day

Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is the day when Hindus worship Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge, wisdom, music, and performing arts. Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Magha. In 2024, the day is being celebrated on February 14. The festival also marks the beginning of Holi preparations, which take place around 40 days following the festival. Devotees believe that praying to Goddess Saraswati with dedication and devotion can help one navigate the path of knowledge. On this auspicious day, share these beautiful messages with your friends and family.

Happy Saraswati Puja: Wishes To Share on Basant Panchami 2024

1) May this auspicious day of Basant Panchami bring a huge wealth of knowledge to you and your loved ones. Happy Saraswati Puja.

2) May you be untouched by ignorance and darkness. I wish you a very blissful Basant Panchami.

3) Let us pray to Goddess Saraswati for knowledge and the removal of ignorance. Happy Basant Panchami.

4) This Saraswati Puja, let us pray for fulfilment, not wealth. Happiness, not money. And knowledge, not greed. Happy Basant Panchami.

5) As the vibrant colours of spring paint the world anew, may your life be adorned with the hues of prosperity and wisdom. Happy Basant Panchami!

6) At the end of a dark road of all the ills of the world, there's the soothing amber glow of knowledge. Happy Saraswati Puja.

7) Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful and prosperous Basant Panchami.

8) The creative power is within all of us. May Goddess Saraswati keep lighting this flame and bless you greatly.

9) On this auspicious day, may you be bestowed with creativity and intellect. Happy Saraswati Puja!

10) May the divine grace of Goddess Saraswati be with you today and always. Happy Basant Panchami!

11) Let us invoke the blessings of Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami and embark on a journey of enlightenment and self-discovery. Happy Saraswati Puja

12) May the divine presence of Maa Saraswati be with you in every step you take. Happy Saraswati Puja!

13) Wishing you a day filled with the blessings of Goddess Saraswati. May your mind be illuminated with the light of knowledge and wisdom. Happy Basant Panchami!

14) Knowledge is power and knowledge is wealth. May Goddess Saraswati shower prosperity and peace on you. Happy Basant Panchami!

15) The power of knowledge resides in all of us. May Ma Saraswati illuminate the glow and strive for more knowledge in us forever.