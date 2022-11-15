Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover name daughter Devi; 20 unique names with D for baby boys and girls and their meanings

It's baby time in Bollywood! After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, actors and couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have also become new parents and have welcomed their baby daughter. Bipasha and Karan named their child Devi Basu Singh Grover. Explaining the meaning of their daughter's name, the actress penned a heartfelt note that read, "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine. Bipasha and Karan".

Naming their child is one of the most important parts of one's parenthood journey. Our names become synonymous with our identity. So selecting the right name for their child is extremely important for parents. So if like Karan and Bipasha, you have zeroed in on the alphabet D to name your child, here are some options:

10 unique names of baby girls with D and their meanings

Dityaa: Answer of prayers, Another name for Goddess Lakshmi

Dhanvi: A woman who is rich and wealthy. One of the names of Goddess Lakshmi.

Darshika: One who is intelligent and wise

Driti: Someone with courage, morale, determination, patience, and virtue

Dhruvi: Firm, One who has a lot of energy

Dishani: Queen of all four directions - east, West, North, South

Drisana: A beautiful daughter of the Sun Lord

Deeksha: Initiation, sacrifice, one who is filled with happy feelings

Devisha: One who is intelligent, lovable, pretty

Divija: Divine, One who is born in heaven

10 unique names of baby boys with D and their meanings

Darsh: Sight, handsome, Lord Krishna, When the Moon just becomes visible

Dhruvit: A derivative from the name Dhruv which means Pole Star, one who is constant

Divyansh: Part of the God, Part of the divine light, Part of the divine

Divit: One who is immortal, a heavenly being

Dhishan: The intelligent one, A name of Planet Jupiter, Spiritual preceptor, Wise

Devarsh: God's gift

Dikshant: One who is a gift of guru, educated being

Daivik: By the grace of God, divine, relating to the gods

Dakshit: Lord Shiva, Derived from Daksh (Daksh - competent), Expert, Intelligent

Divyaan: One with a unique personality; brilliant