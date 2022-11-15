Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover name daughter Devi; 20 unique names with D for baby boys and girls and their meanings
Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Sigh Grover have named their child Devi Basu Singh Grover. If you want to select a baby name with D, here are some options.
- Selecting a name for their newborn is an important part of the parenting journey
- Often parents zero in on an alphabet to name their kid
- Choose a name for your child whose meaning reflects the qualities you would wish in your child
It's baby time in Bollywood! After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, actors and couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have also become new parents and have welcomed their baby daughter. Bipasha and Karan named their child Devi Basu Singh Grover. Explaining the meaning of their daughter's name, the actress penned a heartfelt note that read, "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine. Bipasha and Karan".
Naming their child is one of the most important parts of one's parenthood journey. Our names become synonymous with our identity. So selecting the right name for their child is extremely important for parents. So if like Karan and Bipasha, you have zeroed in on the alphabet D to name your child, here are some options:
10 unique names of baby girls with D and their meanings
Dityaa: Answer of prayers, Another name for Goddess Lakshmi
Dhanvi: A woman who is rich and wealthy. One of the names of Goddess Lakshmi.
Darshika: One who is intelligent and wise
Driti: Someone with courage, morale, determination, patience, and virtue
Dhruvi: Firm, One who has a lot of energy
Dishani: Queen of all four directions - east, West, North, South
Drisana: A beautiful daughter of the Sun Lord
Deeksha: Initiation, sacrifice, one who is filled with happy feelings
Devisha: One who is intelligent, lovable, pretty
Divija: Divine, One who is born in heaven
10 unique names of baby boys with D and their meanings
Darsh: Sight, handsome, Lord Krishna, When the Moon just becomes visible
Dhruvit: A derivative from the name Dhruv which means Pole Star, one who is constant
Divyansh: Part of the God, Part of the divine light, Part of the divine
Divit: One who is immortal, a heavenly being
Dhishan: The intelligent one, A name of Planet Jupiter, Spiritual preceptor, Wise
Devarsh: God's gift
Dikshant: One who is a gift of guru, educated being
Daivik: By the grace of God, divine, relating to the gods
Dakshit: Lord Shiva, Derived from Daksh (Daksh - competent), Expert, Intelligent
Divyaan: One with a unique personality; brilliant
