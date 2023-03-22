Chaitra Navratri 2023: Nine Days, 9 Colours of Navratri And Their Significance, Check Day-Wise Full List

Chaitra Navratri 2023: The nine incarnations of Maa Durga or Goddess Shakti, Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri, are worshipped during the nine days of the Chaitra Navratri.

The sacred festival of Chaitra Navratri, which Hindus celebrate every year, is here. The nine-day celebration takes place between March and April and begins on the first day of the first month (Chaitra) of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. This Navratri is therefore sometimes referred to as Chaitra Navratri or Vasanta Navratri. The ninth day of the Navratri celebrations also marks Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Ram i.e. on March 30, 2023.

Each of the nine days is associated with a particular colour because Maa Durga's nine avatars are worshipped on those nine days. Here are the nine colours for the nine days of Navratri in 2022 and their meanings, according to the Drik Panchang.

Nine Colours of Navratri and Their Significance

Chaitra Navratri Day 1: Royal Blue

The colour for the third day of Navratri is Royal Blue. This vivid shade of blue represents richness and tranquillity.

Chaitra Navratri Day 2: Yellow

This is a warm colour that keeps the person cheerful all day.

Chaitra Navratri Day 3: Green

The colour is Green for day 3. Green represents new beginnings in life.

Chaitra Navratri Day 4: Grey

The colour for this day is Grey. This colour represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth.

Chaitra Navratri Day 5: Orange

The colour of the fifth day is Orange. This colour is full of positive energy and keeps the person upbeat.

Chaitra Navratri Day 6: White

The colour of the sixth day of Navratri is White. Experience a feeling of inner peace and security.

Chaitra Navratri Day 7: Red

Red is the colour for the seventh day. A colour of love and passion, red fills a person with vigour and vitality.

Chaitra Navratri Day 8: Blue

The colour blue is closely associated with the sky and represents the scope and boundless aspect of the natural world. Wear it to broaden your eyes and horizons.

Chaitra Navratri Day 9: Pink

The colour for the ninth day is Pink. The colour pink symbolizes universal love, affection and harmony.

