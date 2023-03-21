Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2023: Puja Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Rituals And Puja Samagri

Navratri Ghatasthapana 2023: Starting tomorrow i.e. from March 22 to March 30, one of the biggest Hindu festivals 'Navratri' will be celebrated. The nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri, which honours Maa Durga's nine avatars, is observed with great excitement throughout the nation. With the utmost devotion, Hindus from all over participate in celebrating this festival. The nine forms of Maa Durga that are worshipped on each day of the festival are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. During the celebration, people observe fasts and present the goddess with a bhog.

The Pratipada Tithi of the month of Chaitra is when the Hindu New Year officially starts, according to the Hindu Panchang. Many significant festivals, like Ram Navami, are also celebrated this month.

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2023: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Ghatasthapana muhurta is as follows:

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi and Dvi-Svabhava Meena Lagna. Pratipada Tithi begins at 10:52 PM on Mar 21 and ends at 08:20 PM on Mar 22. Meena Lagna begins at 06:23 AM on Mar 22 and ends at 07:32 AM on Mar 22.

The auspicious time for installing/establishing kalash on Chaitra Navratri is from 06:29 am to 07:32 am.

Duration - 01 hour 10 minutes

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi

1. On the first day of Navratri, wake up early and take a bath.

2. Wear clean clothes and bring a new kalash (urn) to the puja room.

3. Tie a sacred red thread (kalava) around the neck of the earthen vase.

4. Fill the Kalash with soil (mitti) and grains (millets).

5. Pour Ganga jal (holy water) into the Kalash and offer betel nut, sandalwood, akshat, durva grass and coins.

6. Place an unpeeled coconut on the top/mouth of the Kalash.

7. Offer flowers, mango leaves, incense and diya to the Kalash.

8. Recite the Devi mantra.

9. Do charity and donate as a daily ritual.

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2023: Navratri Ghatsthapana samagri

- A wide-mouthed earthen pot for sowing barley

- Five Pallavas - Ashoka cards, mango cards, peepal cards, gular, banyan cards

- Betel nut, mouli, perfume, flower garland, red flower

- Clean earth, clay or copper urn and cover it with lid

- Chowki, red cloth, Gangajal, Sandalwood

- Jata Vala Coconut, Akshat, Durva, Dhoop, Sikka

- Saptadhanya (7 types of grains) - Barley, Moong, Rice, Sesame, Kangni

- Leaf, Cardamom, Clove, Incense

Happy Navratri!

