Chaitra Navratri 2023: Foods To Eat And Avoid While Fasting, Things To Keep In Mind During The 9-Days

Navratri 2023: Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival that honours Goddess Durga. It is a 9-day festival that is celebrated symbolically throughout Northern and Eastern India. With a variety of special recipes and prayers dedicated to Goddess Durga, this celebration is a joyous one.

Fasting during Navratri is a traditional belief that has been practised for generations. It is said that during this time, the body and mind undergo a process of purification, and fasting is one way to do this.

While some devotees may choose to fast for the full nine days, others may opt to fast twice—either on the first and last days or the final two days. When it comes to your everyday diet, there are a few fasting dos and don'ts that you must adhere to. You can add vrat foods like samak ke chawal, singhara ka atta, kuttu ka atta, fruits, and some vegetables to your diet while you're fasting, for example. Some of us, however, might be unsure about which vegetables can be eaten during the fast and which ones should be avoided.

Although avoiding foods like wheat, rice, semolina, maida, maize flour, legumes, and pulses among others, people who maintain a fast during Navratri can choose from a variety of vrat-friendly flours, vegetables, fruits, spices, etc. Among the items, people eat while fasting include samak ke chawal (Banyard millet), kuttu ke atta (buckwheat flour), sabudana or sago, rajgira, singhara ka atta (water chestnut flour), potatoes, sweet potatoes, bottle gourd (lauki), arbi, pumpkin, spinach, bottle gourd, cucumber, and carrots.

Foods to eat during Navratri

- Potato

- Sweet potato

- Pumpkin

- Colocasia

- Raw banana

- Raw papaya

- Bottle gourd

- Tomatoes (it is technically considered a fruit)

- Ginger

- Lemon

- Yam or Suran

- Cucumber

- Carrots

These vegetables have a mild flavour, are sattvik in nature, give you a lot of energy, and keep you hydrated.

Foods you should avoid eating during Navratri

- Onions and garlic

- Wheat, rice

- Salt

- Alcohol, eggs, meat

Other vegetables that are considered tamasic may include leeks, shallots and mushrooms.

Things to keep in mind while fasting during Navratri

One of the important festivals, Navratri is a time when people across the nation get together to enjoy and celebrate. Everyone engages in chanting, celebrating, and worshipping Goddess Durga throughout this nine-day event.

On Navratri, a large number of individuals around the nation observe a fast. Everyone approaches fasting throughout these days differently.

1. Drink plenty of fluids

2. Eat healthy foods

3. Avoid unhealthy and deep-fried foods

4. Don't starve yourself

5. Get enough sleep

6. Exercise

7. Switch from refined sugar to healthier alternatives

8. Non-vegetarian food, eggs, alcohol, smoking and aerated drinks are also a strict no-no.