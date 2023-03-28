Chaitra Navratri Day 7: Worship Maa Kaalratri- Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Samagri, Significance And Mantra

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day celebration held in India to honour the goddess Durga, a Hindu deity. The Hindu month of Chaitra, which falls in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar, is when devotees celebrate Chaitra Navratri. Devotees worship Kalaratri, the seventh avatar of Maa Durga, on the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri.

The name Kalaratri, which means "the one who is black as night," refers to the goddess's ferocious nature. Devotees worship her for her strength and power because she destroys all ignorance and darkness.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Maa Kalratri Puja

"Saptami," the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri, marks the approaching end of the festival. Devotees honour Goddess Kalratri on this day by participating in special puja rituals and seeking her blessings on courage and power. Moreover, the colour for the seventh day of Navratri is blue.

On the seventh day of Navratri, worshippers honour Goddess Kalratri, the seventh incarnation of Goddess Durga. Other names for the goddess Kalratri include Kalika, Shubhankari, and Kali Maa. In addition, Goddess Kalratri is the Navaratri devi for the seventh day. She is one of the goddess's most powerful manifestations, and her name means "the one who is dark as night." Her intimidating appearance and demeanour symbolise the omnipotent being's strength.

Chaitra Navratri Day 7: Muhurat and Tithi timings

Puja Muhurat Start time: 07:32 am

Puja Muhurat End Time: 09:03 am

Date: 28 March 2023, Tuesday

Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2023: From Kuttu Paratha To Samak Rice- Fasting Delicacies You Can Make During Vrat, Check Recipes

Rituals And Donations Practised on Chaitra Navratri Day 7

The worship of Maa Kalaratri, the seventh form of Maa Durga, is the highlight of the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri, often referred to as Sattami Navratri.

Puja rites are performed by devotees to worship Maa Kalaratri, the furious and potent manifestation of the goddess. During the puja, the goddess is offered flowers, fruits, sweets, and other sacred gifts as mantras are spoken in her worship.

Chaitra Navratri Day 7: Chant Maa Kaalratri Mantras

On this day, many devotees give to the less fortunate. One's prosperity and pleasure are increased by helping those in need. To receive the goddess's blessings, you must say these mantras with devotion and sincerity.

ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः

(Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah)

ॐ जयंती मंगला काली भद्रकाली कपलिनी

(Om Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini)

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु कालरात्रि रूपेना संस्थिता

(Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita)

ॐ ह्रीं कालरात्र्यै नमः

(Om Hreem Kalaratryai Namah)

सर्वमंगला मंगलये शिवे सर्वार्थ साधिके शरण्ये त्रयम्बके गौरी नारायणी नमोस्तुते

(Sarvamangala Mangalye Shive Sarvartha Sadhike Sharanye Trayambake Gauri Narayani Namostute)

Also Read: Nine Days, 9 Colours of Navratri And Their Significance, Check Day-Wise Full List

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)