Chhath Puja 2022: Nahay Khay date, rituals, dos and don'ts - check here

Chhath Puja 2022: The festival of Chhath Puja begins with a holy bath and ends with offering Arghya to the rising sun. Preparation for this puja starts before Diwali. Many people keep a 'nirjala' fast throughout and this is considered to be the most difficult fast. On the first day of the Chhath celebrations, Nahay Khay rituals are followed. On the sixth day of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month, Chhathi Maiya is worshipped and this is believed to bring happiness, success, glory, fame, wealth and honour. On Day 1, Nahay Khay, celebrations kick-start. Let's find out the dos and don'ts of Chahath Puja.

Dos:

- Before taking part in any of the rituals, take a bath on all 4 days

- Eat Satvik food (without onion, garlic)

- On day 1, that's Nahay Khay, make sure to clean every corner of the house

- Worship Surya Dev or Sun God and seek blessings from family's elders

- Use rock salt to make the prasad

- Listen to Vrat Katha at night

Don'ts:

- Do not use onion and garlic while cooking.

- Do not eat the prasad before offering it to Chhathi Maiya and Sun God

- Abstain from having non-veg food on these four days

- Do not touch puja samagri without washing your hands

- Do not smoke or consume alcohol on puja days

Chhath Puja 2022: Date and Tithi

October 28 (Tritiya) – Nahay Khay

October 29 (Chaturthi) – Lohanda and Kharna

October 30 (Shashthi) – Chhath Puja, Sandhya Argh

October 31 (Saptami) – Suryodaya Argh

Chhath Puja 2022: Puja Vidhi

On day one, devotees clean the house after taking a bath; extra attention needs to be paid for cleanliness. In every household, gram dal (chana dal), gourd vegetables, and rice in the form of prasad are prepared.

On day 2, i.e, the day of Kharna, devotees observe fast throughout the day and eat prasad in the evening.

On day 3, Sandhya Argh is offered to Lord Sun and devotees observe fast.

On day 4, devotees offer Usha Argya to the rising Sun. After this, the devotees eat a traditional cooked meal such as chawal ke kheer, laal saag, thekua and kohnda or Sita Phal ki Sabjee.