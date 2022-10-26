Chhath Puja 2022: Date, tithi, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi

New Delhi: Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival which is celebrated mostly in eastern states of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The festival is celebrated to pray to Lord Sun. It is primarily celebrated in Bihar and Jharkhand. Devotees, on the river banks of river, ponds, lake, take dip and offer argha to setting sun and rising sun. The festival is observed on the sixth day of Kartik month.

This year, Chhath Puja will begin on October 28 and will conclude on October 31. During the festivities, both men and women observe a full 36-hour fast for the health, happiness, and longevity of their children. Those observing fast are not allowed to consume water too.

Chhath Puja 2022: Date and Tithi

October 28 (Tritiya) – Nahai Khai

October 29 (Chaturthi) – Lohanda and Kharna

October 30 (Shashthi) – Chhath Puja, Sandhya Argh

October 31 (Saptami) – Suryodaya Argh

Chhath Puja 2022: Puja Vidhi

On day one, devotees clean the house after taking a bath as there needs to be extra attention to cleanliness. In every household, gram dal (chana dal), gourd vegetables, and rice in the form of prasad is prepared.

On day two, i.e, the day of Kharna, devotees observe fast throughout the day and eat prasad in the evening.

On day 3, Sandhya Argh is offered to Lord Sun and devotees observe fast.

On day 4, devotee offer Usha Argya to the rising Sun.

Then, devotes eat a traditional cooked meal such as chawal ke kheer, laal saag, thekua and kohnda or Sita Phal ki Sabjee.