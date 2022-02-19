हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Netizens hail great Maratha warrior, see top wishes, rare facts!

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2022: The great Maratha ruler is said to have innovated military tactics and pioneered unconventional methods. 

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Netizens hail great Maratha warrior, see top wishes, rare facts!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, netizens hailed the great Maratha warrior. It is celebrated on February 19. He was a member of the Bhonsle clan of Marathas. He was formally crowned as the Chhatrapati (Monarch) of his realm at Raigad in 1674.

SHIVAJI MAHARAJ JAYANTI 2022 TOP WISHES: 

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ RARE FACTS: 

- Chhatrapati Shivaji is said to have innovated military tactics and pioneered unconventional methods. 

- At the same time, he revived ancient Hindu political traditions and court conventions. Plus, he promoted the usage of Marathi and Sanskrit and not Persian, in court and administration.

- On the birth anniversary of the great Maratha warrior, Twitter is abuzz with wishes, quotes and messages. 

- Shivaji Maharaj was the first to realise the importance of having a naval force and thus is known as the Father of Indian Navy. 

- He established a navy and forts at the coastline to defend Maharashtra on Konkan's side. Jaigad, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg forts are a testimony to Shivaji's efforts, ideas and valour.

- It is said that his mother prayed to regional Goddess Shivai and was blessed with the child and so the name Shivaji was given to the great Maratha ruler.

 

