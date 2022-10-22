Narak Chaturdashi 2022: Story of Narakasur and the significance of lighting 14 diyas on Narak Chaudas

Narak Chaturdashi 2022: The Chaturdashi of Kartik Krishna Paksha (14th day of the Kartik month) is known as Narak Chaturdashi, Kali Chaudas and Choti Diwali. And after this Deepawali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj are celebrated. In this way, Diwali is a five-day festival including Dhanteras. Every year the festival is usually celebrated a day before Diwali and a day after Dhanteras. This year, Narak Chaturdashi is being celebrated on the same day as Diwali i.e. October 24. The legend for Naraka Chaturdashi is prevalent that Shri Krishna killed a demon named Narakasur on this day.

Narak Chaturdashi 2022: Story of Narakasur

After seizing control of all the earth's kingdoms, Narakasur stormed Devaloka, provoking the fury of Lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama. When Lord Krishna and Satyabhama arrived at the demon king's capital of Pragjyotishyapur, Krishna was certain of his victory because the demon king could only be destroyed by Mother Earth also known as Bhoomi Devi.

While Lord Krishna was killing the other demons, Narakasur struck Krishna with the trident and collapsed. When Satyabhama found that her husband was not breathing, she was shocked. She then shot an arrow at Narakasur killing the demon king. Then, Lord Krishna stood up, smiling, and explained that Satyabhama was in reality the manifestation of Bhoomi Devi who was destined to kill Narakasur.

Narak Chaturdashi 2022: Significance of 14 diyas

Throughout the nation, different regions celebrate Narak Chaturdashi in diverse ways. While it is celebrated as Tamil Deepavali in Tamil Nadu, it is known as Chhoti Diwali in northern India. In West Bengal, the day is known as Bhoot Chaturdashi/ Kali Chaudus, and it is observed by lighting 14 diyas to honour a family's 14 forefathers.

The forefathers are said to visit their ancestors to help them and remove obstructions from their lives. In Goa, Narakasura effigies are burned to symbolise the eradication of ignorance and evil. The effigies are packed with grass and firecrackers. Abhyanga Snan has a lot of significance in Maharashtra on this day.

It is considered auspicious to take an oil bath on the day before sunrise, as it is claimed that Lord Krishna took an oil bath to remove all the blood and grime from his body after killing Narakasur. May this Narak Chaturdashi all obstacles from your life fade away.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and common beliefs. Zee News does not confirm or endorse this.)