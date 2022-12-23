Christmas 2022: 5 amazing jewellery gifts for Xmas - take your pick!

Christmas 2022: It's just two days to Christmas and if you have not bought a gift for your loved one, now is the time. Planning to gift jewellery on Christmas? Vipin Sharma, Chief Merchandising Officer, BlueStone, picks out five jewellery items that you can gift this holiday season. So here's to a merry Christmas and a happy new year!

Glint for the wrist

Sparkle for your hands is passe; stand out from the rest with innovative presents like watch jewellery. The creations, a relatively new category, are perfect for someone who exists at the intersection of stylish and digitally savvy. Since all smartwatches look relatively the same, this category of charm-like pieces allows consumers to flaunt their individuality and doubles up as an excellent gifting option, helping one build a trendy collection that matches their many moods.

A gem for a gem

Gemstone charms make for go-to gifts of the season. They capture the vibrant whimsy and wonder of winter with intricate artistry. Such charms, set in playfully quirky designs, can be paired with chains and bracelets, allowing them to flaunt in any way the receiver chooses. These tiny treasures can also be personalised for the receiver with their birthstones to bring them luck through the year, and memories of the mischief during the holidays.

Multiwearables for the fashionista

A contemporary wardrobe is incomplete without multi-wearables. Whether it is rings that can be twisted at the head or charms that double up as pendants, these innovative pieces make the perfect gifts. Their versatility makes them ideal for a mosaic of occasions, making them a gift that your receiver will reach out to again and again!

For the men

A fresh wave of accessorising has breathed new life into men's fashion. An innovative introduction to the modern male wardrobe is the bracelet. Varied textures like chunky chain links, sleek steel or earthy cord, clubbed precious stones and complementary techniques make the wrist a ramp for one's fashion sensibilities. This Christmas, give the gift of vibrant self-expression and individualism.

Earrings: Don't lose style thread

Christmas is a time for parties which is where multi-threader earrings come in. Subtle yet luxurious, these earrings are a statement that elevates one's double or triple-piercings. Akin to weaving style into your holiday gifts give a present that truly pops!