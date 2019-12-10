Daily Horoscope: Find out what stars have in store for you— December 10, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out daily horoscope predictions for December 10 by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Things might seem tough in the romance sector for you today, but that is only because there is lack of communication between you and your partner. The best thing for you to do today is to talk to your partner and sort things out. Find out what they are thinking, and tell them what you are thinking. This will help resolve things between you both.

Taurus

Today, you have to give all your attention to your loved ones. You have been way too focused on other things, and your family is feeling a little neglected by you. Spend time with your family, take them out to dinner and show them that you haven’t forgotten about them.

Gemini

Life isn’t all about love Gemini. You need to focus on your work life more than your love life today. Things with your partner might be tough right now, but because all your attention is there, your work is suffering. Focus on your work today, and you can sort out your relationship tomorrow.

Cancer

Things are looking very good in your love life today. The person you have feelings for is going to show you that they like you just as much. If you’re taken, you’re going to receive a surprise from your partner, which will make your day very happy.

Leo

You’re in for a day full of fun and frolic with your loved ones today. You’re going to spend your day with your family and friends, so forget about work today and focus on them. They haven’t seen you in a while and right now they just want to make the most of it by having you with them.

Virgo

Life is not about competitions, especially with someone you love. Today, you will find yourself in a competitive situation with someone you love. But this is where you need to figure out what you actually want. Is this competition more important to you? Or your relationship?

Libra

You have a weird way of expressing how you feel, and today you need to improve on that. Everyone knows that you’re not heartless, so why do you want to show others that you don’t care? If you feel a certain way about someone, today is a good day to tell them about it.

Scorpio

Someone from your work might send you a note of admiration which you might not accept. And remember, you’re doing the right thing. You should never mix work with pleasure. So keep your relationships out of the office.

Sagittarius

If you’ve been waiting for a day to tell someone how you feel, then today is the day you should tell them. The stars are in your favour for romance, and you will most likely not be denied by anyone. So make sure you don’t miss out on the chance to tell someone you love them.

Capricorn

Someone is going to show interest in you today, but you being a Capricorn, you’re most likely going to deny it. This isn’t always good - you need someone in your life. Think thoroughly before saying no to this person. If you gel with them, then why not give it a shot?

Aquarius

Love is in the air for you today, however, the person who is interested in you isn’t the one that you are interested in. But, that’s okay. Try to show your interest in the one who is showing interest in you. You never know, they might just be the one.

Pisces

Love is going to go away from you today, which means you might have some issues with your partner. But, this can all be solved if you just talk it out. In a relationship, communication is very important and today you need to talk to your partner so things can be resolved.