Daily Horoscope: Find out what stars have in store for you— December 6, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out daily horoscope predictions for December 6 by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Today is all about sharing. Whether it’s your dreams, or your things, it’s a good day to share with others. It’s good because others will see how you actually are, and will not assume things about you like they usually do. So share today, and you’ll definitely have a good day.

Taurus

If you want some alone time today, that’s completely fine. But this doesn’t mean that you completely run away from everyone and everything. The best thing to do is to tell others you need some space and then take your me-time. This way people will know what you’re up to, and will know not to bother you.

Gemini

Grab every opportunity to add some fun to your day today. Things have been quite stressful for you these days, so doing something fun and relaxing might help you out. Go out, buy yourself something new, binge on a little bit of junk food - and just enjoy your day.

Cancer

Confidence doesn’t come easy to you, but today you’ll be faced with challenges where you’ll have to show your confidence. The best way to keep your confidence high is by holding your ground to what you believe in. People might try to change your perception and opinions on things, but it’s your hidden confidence that will get you through the day.

Leo

The issues you might have to deal with today might not be clear to you at the beginning of the day. You might feel a little confused and wouldn’t know how to deal with them. However, as the day goes on, you will meet someone who will help you out with things. So don’t panic in the morning - things will get clear as the day goes on.

Virgo

You are going to meet someone new today, so make sure you are careful about what you say to them. Not everyone might understand your jokes and not everyone might take your jokes in a positive way. So the best way to do this is to not crack jokes around new people, and just stay civil.

Libra

Drama, drama, and more drama. You’re not the type of person who likes involving themselves in unnecessary battles, but today you’ll find yourself being surrounded by a lot of drama which involves you. You might want to stay out of it, but you might also want to clear your name. So try to get your point across and then step out of the dramatic zone.

Scorpio

Today you will find yourself wanting to soak up all the knowledge you can. People around you will be interested in gossip and other matters, when all you want is an intellectual conversation. This might irritate you, but don’t worry, in the second half of the day you’ll find the intellectual companion you’ve been looking for.

Sagittarius

You’ll come across someone or something that reminds you of your past today. This might bring up old memories, but lucky for you it’s going to bring up good memories and not bad ones. You’ll find yourself getting nostalgic over this all day long, and you’ll find yourself walking around with a smile on your face.

Capricorn

Take some time out to think about your future today. You’re too worried about what is happening in your life right now and you’re too busy taking care of other people. But what about you? What do you want to do in life? Today, take some time out to meditate and think about what you want to do with your life eventually and how you can work towards it.

Aquarius

Today you will be faced with a very important decision. You might have to decide if you want to keep someone close to you in your life or not. Things might get a little tough as this person means a lot to you, but for the past few weeks, their negative energy is affecting you - so maybe it’s time to cut them off.

Pisces

You’ll be hearing some good news today, but don’t let that distract you from the work you have to do. Finish all your day’s tasks first and then celebrate the good news that has come to you. You don’t want to leave work out for celebrations.