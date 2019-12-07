Daily Horoscope: Find out what stars have in store for you— December 7, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out daily horoscope predictions for December 7 by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You’re trying to get your career on track, and today is going to be full of inspiration for just that. If you’ve been feeling stuck within the career sphere, then today things will get clear. You will finally realise what it is that you actually want to do - and your mind will feel at complete peace.

Taurus

Communication in the workplace could prove more beneficial than you think it will. If there’s some office politics that you’re involved in, and you don’t know what to do about it - the best thing to do is talk it out. Sit down with the other people involved and sort things out. You’re working together, so it’s best to create a serene environment rather than a toxic one.

Gemini

Today is all about creativity at work. You’ve been doing too much of the business stuff, and your creative side hasn’t had the time to come out. However, today you will be offered a project where all your imagination and creativity will be put to use. So make the most of it.

Cancer

Work? What work? Today is the day for you to forget about all your work and sit back and enjoy the day. Drop in sick at work, and just sit on your couch for some well deserved alone time. Don’t feel guilty about this, everyone needs a day off.

Leo

What’s on your mind Leo? You’ve been feeling too confused and stressed lately because of work. But today, that will change. Whatever that hasn’t been sorted out will come in front of you and you will find yourself happy and solved again. So don’t stress too much eh?

Virgo

How’s work going Virgo? Good? Well, it’s about to get much better. Today you will be offered a promotion and a raise because of all the good work you’ve been doing. Your superiors will take you as a leader and you will be involved in all the decision making processes from now on. Cheers.

Libra

Today you need to check your work finances. How are things going? Is there someplace you need to cut down on? You’ve been leaving the financial side of work out of the picture, and it’s important you get to it today. You don’t want to get caught up in a money mess.

Scorpio

Good news will find you today at work, and you will notice that this will keep you happy all day. A project or deal that you’ve been running after will finally come to an agreement, which will bring you and your company a lot of money.

Sagittarius

You need to focus on your work today Sag. You’re too much into socialising, and you’re hardly focusing on work - which is making things a little tough on you. If you want to save your job, then it’s time to show your bosses what you can do.

Capricorn

Hey there workaholic, we think you could use a break. You’re always at work, even when you’re sick - and this isn’t a good thing. So today, go ahead and take a day off from work - and if you don’t want to do that, then at least delegate your heavy tasks to others so you can relax a little.

Aquarius

Your career is taking off, but you might be unsure of whether this is what you want to continue doing or not. Today, sit down and meditate to calm your mind so you can decide if this is what you actually want to do and if it’s going to keep you happy.

Pisces

Expand your knowledge today. It’s always good to learn something new which you can use at your workplace. Today take a workshop or a lecture that will teach you something new. Use this new skill at work and your promotion is guaranteed.