Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—August 06, 2019

Aries

Today’s moon is going to put you in a very experimental mood - however, it’s not the best day for you to be experimental. You have a lot going on today and it is best if you stick to that instead of trying out new things. You have enough on your plate, you don’t need to add more.

Taurus

Flexibility is the way for you today. You’re usually too much into your own ways, but sometimes you need to be flexible and adjust to other people’s way of living and doing things. Things can’t always go your way, and others deserve a chance to do what they want to and like to do. So respect other people’s decisions today and try to adjust to them instead of putting your thoughts forward.

Gemini

Your instincts are rarely wrong Gem. If you’re feeling a certain way about something, then it’s best to go ahead and listen to yourself. You’re right about what you’re thinking and it is best if you don’t ignore it. If you were expecting something from someone, kill your expectations because that thing is not going to come to you today. Just do what you feel is right.

Cancer

Are you feeling intimidated by the people around you? This is because of lack of self confidence. You need to believe in yourself more. Spend some time looking into yourself and working towards self-love and self confidence. Find time to meditate to put your mind and soul at ease. Slowly, you’ll find yourself being comfortable with people around you.

Leo

Today you might realise that you still have a long way to go from the bottom of the stairs. Don’t let this get you down though. You’re strong and you can pull through it. You just need to understand that things are not going to fall into place as fast as you thought they would. Give it time, and everything will work out exactly the way you want it to.

Virgo

You’ve got good reason to be optimistic about things, but don’t reach up too high as things can fall down as easily as they found their way up. Wait for the good news to reach you before popping open bottles of champagne and celebrating. Remember, good news is coming your way, but don’t rejoice over it before it actually gets to you.

Libra

You’re in a fiery mood today, but put your foot where your mouth is. Today, your words might hurt the people around you as you’re likely to snap at others. Don’t say things without thinking twice and definitely don’t go ahead and do things where you’re not needed. It’s best to stay away from people and large tasks today.

Scorpio

Are you having a hard time making people listen to you? Well this is where you need to use your creativity. Remember that if things don’t work out right away, you have to make them work yourself. Look for a creative way to make people listen to you - and then they’ll realise that you’ve been making sense all along.

Sagittarius

Fuel yourself with healthy food and exercise today. You’re prone to get sick because of the terrible weather and you surely don’t want that to happen. Make sure you take all the precautions you can so you don’t fall ill. Stay inside if possible, and make sure you don’t even go near any unhealthy food.

Capricorn

Today you’re going to be awarded the sense of responsibility that you’ve been looking for - and you deserve it. You’ve worked hard to reach where you’re at and you’re finally going to receive what is made for you. Make the most out of this and prove your skills to everyone around you so no one has the opportunity to undermine you.

Aquarius

Maintain limits with your loved ones. It’s easy to get attached to people you think are close to you, but you never know who has what in their mind regarding your well being. It’s best to maintain a healthy distance with everyone you know and you will find yourself in a very safe and peaceful state of mind.

Pisces

It’s all about teamwork today. You’ll find yourself needing a helping hand with what you’re doing - and you won’t receive one if you don’t try to work in a team. Take everyone’s opinions, weigh the pros and cons, and make sure everyone is happy with the decisions you make. This is what will lead you to success.