Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—August 2, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Step out of your shell Aries. After a long time of you being in your comfort zone, it’s finally time for you to step out an explore things from a different perspective; especially in the love sector. If you’ve been thinking that you want to take the next step towards finding a significant other, then you’re on the right track. People are going to be attracted to you today, you just have to pick the one that is right for you.

Taurus

Today you’ll find yourself attracted towards friends and family members - not romantically of course. You’ll want to be around loved ones and spend time with them, and this is a good thing. Try to take a day off from work and spend time with the ones you love. This will be a refresher for both you and them.

Gemini

You’ve been struggling to get back into the game of love, but you need to slow down Gem. Staying single can actually turn out to be very beneficial for you. Remember that you’re enough all on your own and you don’t need anyone to complete you. If someone comes along and intrigues you, then go ahead, but make sure you don’t go looking for love yourself.

Cancer

Enjoy your day with friends today. You might bump heads with your family members, so it’s best to stay away from that spectrum. Spend your day with friends and with people whom you don’t usually have any conflicts with. This will keep you out of trouble today and will have positive vibes flow through you all day long.

Leo

Who are you hiding from? You’ve taken a lot of time off Leo, and now it’s time to jump on the wagon and start up once again. Whether it’s work, love, or something else - you need to work towards it in full force. You’ve had the holiday you wanted, and it’s now time to get serious once again. Don’t worry though, your vacation time will definitely come back soon.

Virgo

Ready, set, go! You’re in full power mode today and nothing is going to stop you. If you have some unfinished business, then today is the best day to finish it off. Tie up loose ends, tidy up messy places, and do anything that will pull your life together once and for all. This will help you in the near future, and will clear out your messy head.

Libra

Time to set yourself, and the others around you free. You’ve been holding onto people and things that are non-existent in your life right now. They have no meaning, yet your emotional personality is holding onto them. Let them go Libra, it’s time for a fresh start; and you need to go grab that opportunity to start over.

Scorpio

You’re climbing the ladder of relationships today. You’re going to find yourself connecting with people you’ve never connected with and today is going to change that. You’ll realise that meeting new people and opening your eyes towards new people is going to help you as a whole. You’ll gain a new perspective over things, and you’ll find yourself opening up to new things.

Sagittarius

Save the memories today Sag. A lot of things are going to happen with you today, and you might want to capture it all to remember it later on. In simpler words, it’s going to be a fun day for you and you’ll want to remember it all so you don’t forget. Take pictures, have fun, and if you want, note down a couple of things that inspire you. You’re going to find a lot of inspiration today.

Capricorn

Today you’re going to feel like folding your arms and doing nothing. For some this might be a bad thing, but for you, this is a good thing. You usually get a lot done and it’s time to take a breather. Remember that it’s okay to not get work done at times. Focus on yourself and give yourself the attention you’ve been lacking.

Aquarius

Your personal relationships require to be on the top of your list today. Your relationships with a few people close to you have fizzled out and you might think it’s their fault, but look back to what happened and realise the mistakes you’ve made. You can’t always keep blaming others when it is your fault equally.

Pisces

Love is in the cards for you today. But not the type of love you might think. Today, focus on self-love and give some time to yourself. If you’re a health freak, then go workout if you haven’t in a while. Find time to unwind and focus on your mental health today. Again, remember, SELF-LOVE.