Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — January 23, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Your father may be your source of inspiration. Create environment to spend time with family and loved ones. They need your attention at least once a while. Your diplomacy skills will be tested as people surrounding you may not be willing to cooperate.

Taurus

Try avoiding investing in any new ventures today. Medicate deeply today. Thank the Supreme Being for all the things bestowed to you. You may be more spiritually inclined. You will win honours and luck today and be grounded and not carried away with success.

Gemini

Today is the day you should use your judgement and carefully plan any new deals. Challenge yourself on all the opportunities thrown at you. There is so much happening on all fronts that you may forgot to thank almighty. Success breeds success and overconfidence. Be grounded.

Cancer

Meditate, take a break and thank for all the good things given to you. You will be in mood for party and may meet some important people there. Today is the day you use your diplomacy to win over friends and loved ones. Today is the day you should use your intellect and wit to avoid conflicts in your profession.

Leo

Try to mellow down and take calculated and logical approach. If you are investing be careful with your investments. There is a possibility that you may contemplate starting a business-related thing. You are on risky wicket and let good sense and calmness prevail in you.

Virgo

Chill and relax and you will see calmness all over. Your children and younger ones will be your focus today. Things move favourable on both the professional and academic fronts. Overall a good day to be in.

Libra

Today you will have an eye for beautiful and outlandish things. Exercise patience on the business or professional front to get what you want. You may be packing your bags for a short trip. You feel you are top of the world today and will feel having lot of energy leading to be in highly optimistic state.

Scorpio

Today you are blessed on romantic front and charm your way. Emotions will be running high You should pay attention to your siblings and seek advice from them. Take a break if needed to gain your energy

Sagittarius

Confidence is the key and your methodical approach should keep you going strong. Your opponents will try and put you down, but you will emerge victorious. Monitor your health and take care of all the health warning signals. You will be centre of attention today and people will be looking for you for advice You will lead some next project and will gain some laurels.

Capricorn

If you add diplomacy today, you will charm everyone and achieve your objectives quickly. Beware of opposite sex as your personality will create undue attention and they will be charmed with your personality. Be careful, cautious, deliberate and consult the people you trust before making major decisions in matters relating to profession, finance and others

Aquarius

Take things in your stride today. Try avoiding any new ventures or investments. You need to double your efforts and work harder to get out of any trouble coming your way. Your amazing, positive energy should protect you from most problems. Make sure that your people get a chance to see you say yes to a plan you had once said no to.

Pisces

It may not be prudent today to take an important action without consulting others. Be adaptable and try to be romantic and not structured and disciplined with your loved ones. You may be overly obsessive and that needs to be carefully monitored. You are self-made and optimist person. Face challenges with smile and optimism.