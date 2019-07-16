Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—July 16, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Asking for help from others won’t make you a smaller person. If you’re stuck in a situation which you can’t handle by yourself, it is okay to ask for assistance. You can’t handle everything by yourself, remember that. In fact, if you ask someone for help, you’ll be able to learn something new which in future will definitely help you.

Taurus

You’re going to be surrounded by a lot of powerful personalities today. Instead of taking this as an intimidation note, pick it up as inspiration. People around you are going to end up inspiring you in ways you never would have thought. Take this positively and pick up tips and tricks from them to improve your own line of things.

Gemini

Difficulties and decisions are in the past. Today you’re going to see that you have an absolutely clear mind. You’ll be able to make hard decisions without finding it hard. You’re not going to be conflicted at all. You’ll know what you want and the best thing to do is go for it when you can. Have fun having a free of conflict mind and take advantage of this to make all important decisions today.

Cancer

You might be put on a task that’s not really your responsibility. You might think that this is not fair to you, but in reality this is just a way of testing you to see what other matters you can take in your hand. Do these tasks with your best foot forward to show others that you hold more skills than they think you do. People undermine you, but today you’ve been given an opportunity to prove them wrong.

Leo

You’re going to receive good news today, and it’s time for a celebration. You don’t need to hide your excitement. In fact, it’s time to show people that you’re doing well for yourself. Stop hiding your success, and show people that you’re in the run for the top spot, and you’re almost there. It’s good to celebrate and enjoy your wins.

Virgo

Things come from all sorts of places. If you’re looking for something and are not able to find it, then look for it in a place you won’t think to look. Sometimes you might things in very unexpected places. So don’t forget to look in places which seem a little weird. Remember that not everything is going to lay itself in front of you. Sometimes you need to put in a little more effort.

Libra

If you wake up feeling extra motivated, go with it. Do whatever you feel like and finish up all your tasks. Your motivation is going to help you be very productive today. Take advantage of this and do the things you’ve been putting off for a while now. Don’t rest today before getting all your work done. It’s better to finish everything off and then rest.

Scorpio

Explore things you’re not really into. Look into different cultures, watch foreign movies, listen to foreign music and more. This will help you understand perspectives around the world. You’re too wrapped up in your own mind and you need to step out of that. You might be misunderstood, but that is only because you’re not able to understand others. Exploring different things will help you understand others and vice versa.

Sagittarius

Your sarcasm and humour might end up backfiring at you today, so be careful about what you say. Keep a zip on your comments and taunts, even if they’re in good spirits. Not everyone understands your sarcasm and jokes, and sometimes you need to understand that what you say can offend others. So make sure you think twice before you speak today.

Capricorn

You’re full of energy today that the people around you are shocked. And the best thing is, this energy is infectious. Everyone around you is going to pick up on your good vibes and good energy today. This is going to help you and them be productive during the day. Make sure you portray this energy at work so you can get your things done fast.

Aquarius

Time to hop onto the discipline train. Quit the drama Aquarius. Instead of always poking your nose here and there, focus on yourself, your work, and your discipline. Remember that other people do not appreciate your advice and it’s best to discipline yourself to understand that. Create a routine for yourself that keeps you busy.

Pisces

You might think that everything is moving a little too slowly, but that’s because you’re way ahead of your time. Your excellent planning skills have helped you stay on top of things. Now that you’re done with most of your tasks for the week, try to sit back and relax. Enjoy an ice-cream in the heat and let go of your worries. You have nothing to worry about for a while now.