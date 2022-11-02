Destination Wedding: Top 5 Rajasthan cities to host your fairytale, dream marriage

Wedding venues: The big, fat Indian wedding season is here and it's time to splurge and have the time of our lives! If a destination wedding within India is something you are looking at, the first state that comes to mind is Rajasthan. The land of beautiful forts, palaces, luxury hotels, and heritage sites encapsulates the true essence of India's beauty and can make for memorable wedding destinations. Rajasthan itself has plenty of options when it comes to the choice of a destination wedding. Here are 5 cities that can be the perfect base for your dream wedding:

1) Jaipur

The Rajasthan capital with its plus hotels and heritage properties makes for a beautiful wedding destination. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif tied the knot in this beautiful city. While there are heritage sites, from Samode Palace, Oberoi Rajvilas Palace, Ram Bagh Palace, and Taj Jai Mahal Palace, the options for luxury hotels are many.

2) Udaipur

The City of Lakes is a majestic wedding destination. Gorgeous lakes, royal palaces overlooking the lakes, luxury resorts - this city is a dream wedding destination, but by no means easy on the pocket. This is one place where you can organise the memorable wedding you have been dreaming of. Some top venues in Udaipur include Lake Palace, Shiv Niwas Palace, The Leela Palace, and The Oberoi Udaivillas among others.

3) Jodhpur



In the Blue City, you can organise a mesmerising dream wedding with royal backdrops and dreamy, romantic locales. It is slightly less sought-after as compared to Jaipur and Udaipur, and this means you can have an intimate wedding, which is slightly less commercialised. You can of course have a regal wedding like our very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhawan Palace.

4) Jaisalmer

The desert town, rightly called India's Golden City, is as dreamy a wedding destination as it can get. Situated in one of the farthest parts of Rajasthan and surrounded by the great Thar desert, this is an ideal place to host your fairytale wedding. Forts, havelis, palaces - getting married in this wonderful city will leave you with a lifetime of memories.

5) Pushkar

This is another, albeit slightly less popular wedding destination of Rajasthan. There are many luxury hotels like the conveniently located Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa where you can organise a dream wedding.

