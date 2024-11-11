Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Check Fasting Food To Eat And Avoid, Follow These Rituals

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, is one of the most significant Ekadashi observances among the 24 celebrated by Hindus. Observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month, it marks Lord Vishnu’s awakening and is widely celebrated across India with fasting, prayers, and rituals. According to Hindu tradition, this day also commemorates the symbolic marriage of Lord Vishnu to Tulsi, considered the earthly incarnation of Vrinda, representing purity and devotion. This ritual, known as Tulsi Vivah, is believed to bless devotees with a happy married life.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Shubh Muhurat

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 18:46 on Nov 11, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 16:04 on Nov 12, 2024

Types of Dev Uthani Ekadashi Fasting

According to Drik Panchang, devotees can choose from four traditional types of Ekadashi fasting, depending on their physical strength and dedication:

Jalahar: Fasting with only water, commonly observed on Nirjala Ekadashi but permissible on all Ekadashis.

Ksheerbhoji: Fasting with only milk and milk products. In this fast, devotees may consume items like yogurt and buttermilk.

Phalahari: A fruit-only fast, including select fruits like mango, grapes, and bananas, while avoiding leafy vegetables.

Naktabhoji: Eating one simple meal before sunset, consisting of non-grain foods like sabudana (tapioca), singhada (water chestnut), potatoes, and shakarkandi (sweet potatoes). Items like Kuttu Atta (buckwheat flour) and Samak (barnyard millet) may be consumed but are somewhat debated as suitable Ekadashi foods.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Fasting Rituals

Morning Bath and Prayers: Devotees begin the day with a cleansing bath, don fresh clothes, and offer flowers, fruits, and incense to Lord Vishnu.

Sankalp (Vow): Following prayers, devotees take a vow, or Sankalp, to observe the fast with devotion.

Fasting (Upavasa): The core ritual involves fasting. Some devotees perform a Nirjala fast (without water), while others may consume only fruits, milk, and water. The fast lasts from sunrise on Ekadashi until sunrise the next day.

Chanting and Reading Scriptures: Devotees spend the day chanting Lord Vishnu’s names, reading sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita and Vishnu Sahasranama, and singing hymns.

Night Vigil: Many devotees stay awake through the night, participating in devotional singing and kirtans as a mark of their devotion.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Foods to Eat

During Ekadashi, devotees consume only sattvic (pure) foods to maintain the sanctity of the fast. Suggested foods include:

Fruits: Apples, bananas, pomegranates, and other seasonal fruits.

Dairy Products: Milk, yogurt, paneer, and buttermilk.

Nuts and Dry Fruits: Almonds, raisins, cashews, and dates.

Sabudana (Tapioca): Sabudana khichdi or kheer.

Potatoes: Boiled or roasted, often included in fasting recipes.

Samak Rice: Also called barnyard millet, used in dishes like khichdi and kheer.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Foods to Avoid

To maintain the fast’s sanctity, certain foods are strictly avoided:

Grains: Wheat, rice, barley, and other grains.

Pulses and Legumes: Lentils, chickpeas, and beans.

Strong Spices: Garlic, onion, and hing (asafoetida).

Leafy Vegetables and Regular Vegetables: Spinach, eggplant, and other common vegetables.

Non-Vegetarian Foods: Meat, fish, and eggs.

Alcohol and Caffeine: Beverages like coffee, tea, and alcohol are avoided.

Following these fasting rituals and dietary guidelines allows devotees to observe Ekadashi with devotion and purity, seeking Lord Vishnu’s blessings for spiritual growth, peace, and prosperity.