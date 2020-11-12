Dhanteras 2020: Date, timings for puja, significance and history

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is the first day of the five-day-long Diwali festival in India.

It is widely believed that on Dhanteras, Lakshmi (Goddess of Wealth), emerged from the ocean during the churning of milk and this is the reason why Hindus worship Lakshmi and Kubera (Gods of Wealth) are worshipped on Dhanteras.

Dhanteras is celebrated every year on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik.

Dhanteras 2020 Trayodashi Tithi

The Trayodashi Tithi starts at 9.30 pm on November 12 and ends at 5.59 pm on November 13.

Dhanteras 2020 Puja Shubh Muhurat

Dhanteras Puja is performed after sunset. As per drikpanchang.com, the Pradosh Kaal Muhurat is ideal for Dhanteras Puja and it starts at 5.28 pm and ends at 8.07 pm on November 13.

According to popular belief, Vrishabha Kaal which concurs during Pradosh Kaal is considered best for carrying out the Dhanteras puja rituals. The Vrishabha Kaal starts at 5.32 pm and ends at 7.28 pm on November 13.

According to drikpanchang.com, the Lakshmi puja muhurat is between 05.58 pm and 07.59 pm on November 14.

It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of her devotees and fulfills their wishes on Dhanteras. People light diyas (lamps) and kept them burning all through the night of Dhanteras to please akshmi and Dhanvantari.

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali is celebrated on the new moon day of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. But in 2020, Diwali got delayed by a month due to malmas and this is the reason why Amavasya will fall on two days this year.