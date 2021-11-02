हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dhanteras 2021

Dhanteras 2021: Date, significance, city-wise puja muhurat - here's all you need to know

It's Dhanteras today. Gear us for all festive week and have a happy Dhanteras!

Pic courtesy: Pixabay (representational purpose)

It's Dhanteras today and it kick-starts the five-day long Diwali festivities that include the  Narak Chaturdashi (November 3), Diwali (November 4), Govardhan Puja (November 5) and Bhai Dooj (November 6). On this day, the Hindu God of Ayurveda, Dhanvantari, who is an avatar of Lord Vishnu, is worshipped. 

“Dhanteras" comprises two parts — “Dhan” refers to wealth and “Teras” means “thirteen." The festival is observed on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month, as per the Hindu calendar.

THE LEGEND

As per the legend,  on the day of Dhantrayodashi (Dhanteras is also known as  Dhantrayodashi and Dhanvantari Trayodashi), the Sagar Manthan took place between the asuras and devas and along with Lord Kubera, Goddess Lakshmi emerged out of the ocean. So both of them are are worshipped on this auspicious day of Trayodashi.

There is also a connection with Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurvedic medicine. Dhanteras is observed for the wellbeing of one’s family members or kin. As per legend again, Lord Dhanvantari came out towards the end of the Sagar Manthan with the amrit - nectar of immortality. Both the Devas and Asuras wanted the nectar, which led to a fight and legend has it that Gaduda - the large half-human, half-bird creature saved the amrit from the Asuras.

THE DATE

It's today, this year - that's November 2, 2021 for you! This kick-starts your Diwali celebration which will culminate on Saturday (November 6)  with Bhai Dooj.

SHUBH MUHURAT and PUJA VIDHI

The Shubh Muhurat begins around 5.42 pm and ends by 7.31 pm. 
For the Puja Vidhi, devotees buy various items, in particular household items raniging from crockery, utility items and broomsticks. Buying of gold silver is considered auspicious on Dhanteras and many people welcome Goddess Laxmi by investing in jewellery, coins or bars on this occasion.

City-wise Dhantrayodashi Muhurat on November 2, according to Drik Panchang:

Pune: 06:47 PM to 08:32 PM

New Delhi: 06:17 PM to 08:11 PM

Chennai: 06:29 PM to 08:10 PM

Jaipur: 06:25 PM to 08:18 PM

Hyderabad: 06:30 PM to 08:14 PM

Gurgaon: 06:18 PM to 08:12 PM

Chandigarh: 06:14 PM to 08:09 PM

Kolkata: 05:42 PM to 07:31 PM

Mumbai: 06:50 PM to 08:36 PM

Bengaluru: 06:40 PM to 08:21 PM

Ahmedabad: 06:45 PM to 08:34 PM

Noida: 06:16 PM to 08:10 PM

 

