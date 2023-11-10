Dhanteras 2023: Timing, City-Wise Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of Auspicious Day
Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities and it's celebrated across the country with a lot of zeal. The Gooddess of Wealth, Ma Lakhsmi is worshipped on this day along with Lord Kuber.
- The day of Dhanteras is also celebrated as Dhanvantri Jayanti
- Dhanteras is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar
- In 2023, Dhanteras is being celebrated on
Dhanteras, also known as Dhanvantari Trayodashi, marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. "Dhanteras is a combination of two words. The word 'Dhan' translates to wealth. The word 'Teras' refers to the 13th lunar day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar," shares Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu. Dhanteras 2023 is being celebrated on November 10. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are also worshipped on this day and people buy utensils, gold and silver, jewellery, brooms and other things to usher prosperity and peace into their homes. It is also believed by Hindus, that during the 'Samudra Manthan', among the 14 things that emerged from the 'churning of the seas' - one of them was Lord Dhanvantri carrying a Kalash full of the Amrit in one hand and the sacred scriptures about Ayurveda in the other. Lord Dhanvantri (also considered an avatar of Vishnu), Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Yama are also worshipped on this day.
Dhanteras 2023: Shub Muhurat
"Dhan-Trayodashi (Dhan-Teras) is celebrated on Pradosh Vyapini Kartik Trayodashi. It is considered auspicious to buy utensils made of silver, brass etc. on this day. On this day, Dhanvantari along with Ganesha, Lakshmi and Kuber should be worshipped with Shodashopachara (the traditional 16-step puja) or Panchopachara (five-step puja where the offerings consist of five items representing the five elements of nature)," says Gurudev Shrie Kashyap. Following is the shubh muhurat of Dhanteras 2023, according to Gurudev Shrie Kashyap:
Dhanteras 2023 Date: November 10, 2023
Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 12:36 pm on November 10
Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 1:58 pm on November 11
Pradosh Kaal: 5:26 pm to 8:06 pm (Delhi)
It is believed that doing Lakshmi puja during Pradosh Kaal can bring good fortune and wealth.
Dhanteras 2023 City-Wise Puja Muhurat
New Delhi - 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm
Mumbai - 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm
Kolkata - 5:13 pm to 7:11 pm
Bengaluru - 6:10 pm to 8:13 pm
Chennai - 6:00 pm to 8:02 pm
Noida - 5:47 pm to 7:42 pm
Gurugram - 5:48 pm to 7:44 pm
Jaipur - 5:56 pm to 7:52 pm
Hyderabad - 6:00 pm to 8:01 pm
Pune - 6:17 pm to 8:17 pm
Chandigarh - 5:45 pm to 7:39 pm
Ahmedabad - 6:15 pm to 8:13 pm
