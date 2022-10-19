Diwali 2022: 5 Shubh Deepavali rangoli designs to welcome Maa Lakshmi this Diwali

Diwali 2022: The celebrations have now moved on from Navratri and Durga Puja to Diwali and Chhath. October is a month full of festivities most of the time and these celebrations last 10 days for Navratri and Durga Puja and 5-days during Diwali and then concluding with Chhath Puja. This year Diwali will be celebrated on 24th October, beginning with Dhanteras on October 23rd.

With all the Diwali cleaning underway the decorations including lights and paper lanterns are being installed in most houses and offices. People have started shopping for that earthen diyas, jewellery, gifts, sweets and so much more the list is endless. With all of this happening you must be wondering about the rangoli design to make this year so you don't have to spend too much time but end up making a beautiful rangoli for Goddess Lakshmi's welcoming at home or your workplace.

Here are some auspicious yet simple rangoli designs to choose from this Diwali:

1. The Lotus rangoli

Whenever you see an image or idol of Goddess Lakshmi is seen seated on a fully bloomed red/pink lotus flower with swans around floating in the water. Lotus is considered a good omen and is an auspicious symbol for inviting the Goddess of wealth and good fortune to enter your home or workplace.

2. Flower rangoli

The easiest way into making a beautiful and elaborate rangoli is one made with flower petals or whole flowers! Such flower rangolis are simpler and require lots of flowers to be put in a certain pattern to bring out the beauty. Flowers are considered auspicious in Hindu scriptures and are used in almost every ritual and puja.

3. Simple rangoli

Use a stencil for this simple rangoli design or go freehand and make the best shape or pattern that comes naturally to you and give the finishing touches once the rangoli is complete. A simpler rangoli design is easier to make and many people who may be juggling both household chores and office work will find this design the most attractive.

4. Diya rangoli

This is a typical rangoli design, as we all learnt back in school- Diya rangoli. When we think of Diwali, diyas come first to our minds and making a diya design rangoli will just add to the nostalgia and the charm.

These are some rangoli designs you can choose from this Diwali. You can even go bold with those elaborate peacock rangolis if you have the time. Choose a design that goes well with your overall decorations.