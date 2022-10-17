Diwali 2022: Top 5 cleaning TIPS and quick HACKS for an immaculate home

Diwali 2022: Diwali is a festival of joy, lights, and splendour. India's most anticipated festival is an opportunity to feast, meet loved ones, and celebrate the love and bonding we have with each other. Additionally, people pray to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi during this season as both these gods have close ties with wealth and happiness (Shubh and Labh) and bring prosperity and luck to their life. But according to tradition, only houses that are tidy, well-lit, and well-furnished are thought to be blessed and visited by the Goddess Lakshmi.

Here are some quick tips for a hassle-free Diwali cleaning so that you have a Diwali-ready home just in time for the festival.

1. One room at a time

One fool-proof cleaning tip to follow is to one room at a time. Start with the bedroom- wash all the fabrics including curtains, pillow and cushion covers, duvets, bedspread, rugs etc. While clearing out your wardrobe, empty all contents of the closet and wipe off the dust. In the bathroom start by scrubbing the shelves with a liquid cleaner. Your kitchen will need a thorough cleaning so start by getting rid of the old and expired ingredients and equipment you no longer use, and clean the shelves. Clean your fridge, take everything out and scrub it.

Cleaning your walls can be a daunting task, if you are repainting, go for easy-to-maintain paints. Remove spider webs from those dark and dingy corners of your house. As one of the most-used rooms in the house, the living room tends to get cluttered and dirty very easily. Dust and clean the ceiling fan, and clean lampshades, lamps, frames and decorative items using a vacuum attachment or duster.

PRO TIP: Lemon mixed with equal parts of apple cider vinegar, an all-natural agent can be a miraculous remedy for those hard water stains on kitchen taps, countertops, and steel or glass utensils. Leave it for about 20 minutes and rinse it with water. Sprinkle baking soda on the bathroom fixtures, including the sink and toilet bowl. Scrub aggressively after putting a drop of dish soap on a scrubber. Flush it to perfection!

2. Declutter your house

This is one of the best times of the year to get rid of unwanted items. Adopt the "one-year rule"- everything you haven't used in the past year won't be useful to you in future. This includes useless items in your home as well as clothes that don't fit, broken electronics and appliances, worn-out accessories, and damaged items.

PRO TIP: Donating old products and clothes to shelter homes and orphanages is another way to share holiday cheer.

3. Polish those metals

Brass is beautiful but tarnishes easily. Remove old candles and wicks from the candleholders. Use a knife or blade to carefully scrape off any residual wax sticking to the edges. Dry the glassware by turning them upside down on tissue paper or cloth to let the water drain away.

PRO TIP: Use a spray bottle and mix warm water and vinegar in a 50:50 ratio. Clean the surface with the solution using a wiper and then wipe it completely dry with a soft cloth. To remove burnt stains from vessels, soak the vessel in vinegar and let it sit for a few hours.

4. Scrub those corners

Cleaning the fan can be a long and messy process with dust flying all over but we have a hack for you- simply cover the blade with an old pillowcase that you have on hand. The blade should then be softly tapped and rubbed in between the pillowcase's two layers. Your fan will be spotless because all the dust will just settle in the pillowcase. Next clean your windows and blinds with those old socks. Spray some water on the windows or blinds, cover your hand with a sock, and wipe. Lastly, remove stubborn carpet stains using steam, all you need is ammonia, a spray bottle, and an iron (yes, the iron at home)!

PRO TIP: Make your natural air freshener and sprinkle on these freshly scrubbed items- mix 1 and ½ tablespoon of baking soda, about 5 to 10 drops of essential oil of your choice and water.

5. Get professional help

For your mental peace, consider seeking professional help. Send your sofa covers and curtains to be dry cleaned so you can have them clean and fresh. Nowadays, hiring a professional cleaner to thoroughly and effectively clean your home is simple, especially around Diwali.

Diwali cleaning can be a stressful job, but these things bring the whole family together and these tips with the festive spirit will keep you going until the very end.