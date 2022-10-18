Diwali sweets for diabetes patients: 5 easy sugar-free recipes for those with high blood sugar

Diwali 2022 recipes: Diwali knocking on our doors and homes are being lit up and rooms cleaned to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and celebrate the festival of lights. Like in any Indian festival, Diwali means good food and one of the most important parts of the festivities is sweets! But if you have high sugar or if you are watching your weight, binging on sweets can be problematic. But what's a festival without sweets? So it might sound like an oxymoron, but here are five sugar-free sweet recipes that you can relish on Diwali!

Almond barfi:

Ingredients:

- 500 gms khoya

- 1 cup crushed almonds

- Chopped almonds for garnishing

- Optional: sweetener or sugar-free syrup

How to make:

Grate the khoya and keep it aside. Cook the khoya for a few minutes in a pan that's pre-heated. Cook on low flame and after around 4 minutes, remove it from heat. Add roasted almonds. You can add sugar-free syrup if you want.

Coconut barfi:

Ingredients:

- Freshly grated or desiccated coconut

- Jaggery powder

- Oil

- Milk (can use skimmed milk)

How to make:

In a pan, dry roast the coconut. Add milk and stir. Once cooked, drain the milk and keep the coconut in a bowl. In another pan, add the coconut to the oil and stir well. The milk kept in the bowl along with jaggery powder has to be added. Cook for some time, then turn off the gas. Once it has cooled down, cut it into the shape of barfi and enjoy delish sweets.

Kesar Phirni:

Ingredients

Skimmed milk - 2 cups

Few saffron strands

Soaked rice

Pistachios

Powdered green cardamom - half teaspoon

Sugar-free pellets/few drops of sugar-free syrups - 3 teaspoons

How to make:

Grind rice coarsely and drain it. Boil milk in a pan. In a cup, soak the saffron strands in a tablespoon of milk. To the boiled milk, add rice paste and stir continuously. Then add the saffron milk and green cardamom powder and also add the sugar-free syrup/pellet. Once the mixture begins to thicken, remove it from the heat. Sprinkle some pistachios and put them in the fridge to chill.

Gud Mysore Pak:

Ingredients:

Gram flour (besan) - 1 cup

Clarified butter or ghee - 1 cup

Jaggery (gud) - 1 cup

How to make:

Take the besan after straining it and then roast on low flame. Take some ghee and mix it with the besan, making sure no lump is formed. Prepare a jaggery syrup by melting in water. Once it's done, add the besan-ghee mixture to the gud syrup. Again switch on the gas cook it, and add some more ghee. In a tray greased with butter, pour the atter and let it rest for 20 minutes. Then cut them into square shapes and enjoy the good-old Mysore Pak with a gud twist!

No-sugar Ladoo

Ingredients:

Almonds: 1 cup

Cashew nuts: 2 cups

Walnut: 1/2 cup

Pistachio: 1/2 cup: 1 cup

Desiccated coconut

Dried dates

Poppy seeds

Raisins: 1 cup

How to prepare:

Dry roast all the dry fruits and nuts on low flame. Then put them all in a grinder and make a coarse powder. In a pan, pour ghee and turn on the flame. Add the coarse powder. Also add some poppy seeds and even oats can be added. Saute and stir well, so that there's no lump formed. After it's cooked let it cool down. Make small balls and enjoy no-sugar ladoos.