Diwali 2022: Vastu tips for lighting Diwali diyas the right way

Diwali 2022 Diya: The biggest festival of the year is finally here and there is no keeping calm. Having spent 2 years in the pandemic, people are now celebrating Diwali with full cheer and enthusiasm. You too must have soaked the mud diyas for the puja considering only a few hours are left for the puja. But most of us do not know how to light diyas the correct way. So in this article, we are going to share 5 Vastu tips for lighting Diwali the right way this Lakshmi puja.

TIP 1: Diya placement

If you want to welcome positive energy into your home then, light the first diya in your puja room. Then light one near the tulsi plant.

To welcome wealth into your life, light one diya in the north or northeast direction.

Position diyas facing east to improve your health.

Diyas near water sources banish negative energy and protect against diseases.

TIP 2: Timing matters

Muhurat plays an important role in the Indian culture and according to Vastu, Goddess Lakshmi only enters well-lit homes.

Keep one 'Akhand Diya' lit throughout the night to ensure negative spirits do not enter your home.

TIP 3: Mud diyas invoke the divine

Diyas made of mud attract positive vibes and are also a reservoir of good spirits.

TIP 4: Use ghee for positivity

The diya in the puja room must have ghee and no other oil should be used. Ghee diya emits divine and pure frequencies which fill your home with joy.

TIP 5: Straight wicks are essential

According to Vastu, straight wicks are better than puffed wicks because straight wicks attract superior gods and signify absolute fire ushering positivity and happiness.

The lighting of the 'Akhand diya' holds special significance on Diwali. Akhand diya is an unbroken flame that is lit throughout the night to keep evil forces away from home on the new moon or 'Amavasya' night.

- Make sure to keep filling the Akhand diya with ghee or mustard oil.

- Ensure that the flame of the diya does not die.

- If the wick goes off, place a new wick beside it.

Also Read: Diwali 2022: How to perform Lakshmi pujan? Puja vidhi and rituals of Diwali

Light diyas the right way and please Goddess Lakshmi this Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy and prosperous Diwali!

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information. Zee News does not endorse or confirm this.)