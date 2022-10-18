Diwali 2022: Worried about gaining weight this Diwali? 5 Tips for a guilt-free celebrations

Diwali 2022: With just a few days left for Diwali, the celebrations have already begun with people cleaning their homes and adding to their shopping lists. It is during this time that people go astray in their health goals because there are a lot of sweets, snacks and other food items eaten incessantly during these 5 days and well beyond. And over to that, there is that stress of gaining weight after these hectic yet joyful days.

Having too many of those sweets or fried snacks can lead to unhealthy weight gain which might be too stubborn to go away. So, in order to prevent yourself from going this route here are some tips to avoid adding those extra pounds.

1. Drink water

First and foremost, keep yourself hydrated and ensure that you drink water and avoid those high-sugar soft drinks that promote unhealthy fat formation. Consuming enough water can not only prevent your cravings but can also help in burning calories. It is essential to understand the actual craving because most of the time the body is simply asking for more liquid and you choose to satisfy your taste buds instead.

2. Good sleep

A good night's sleep can put you into a better mood than your outfit even though your mood is celebratory. Sleeping well puts your unhealthy cravings to rest and prevents gaining weight. If you think with all the festivities and the work that comes with it, you may not find the time to get proper sleep then try taking naps during whatever time you get just to get your body clock set.

3. Take smaller portions

The quantity of food is as important as the quality of it. Taking smaller and not lesser portions can play a significant role in your diet plans because when you eat smaller portions of food, the food gets digested quicker and properly prevents weight gain of the unhealthy kind.

4. Eat fibrous foods

Adding fibre to your food is a tip we have been reading since our school days and there is no denying this health tip. A fibre-rich diet and food items can help you in improving your gut health and not only that it also controls your blood sugar levels which is extremely essential this and every festive season.

5. Mindful eating

Mindlessly consuming any food item, sweet or savoury is not just unhealthy for your body but also your mind. Whenever you choose to eat make sure to eat mindfully, recognizing the details of the items you are eating and understanding the effect it will have on your health.

Enjoy the festival season with a little care and a lot of joy because you should ADD happiness and NOT weight.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)