Diwali 2024: 10 Fun Facts About The Festival Of Lights

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of India’s most celebrated festivals, marking a time of joy, lights, and togetherness. In 2024, Diwali will be celebrated on November 1. The festival, which signifies the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair, is a beautiful time for families and communities to come together. Here are 10 interesting facts about Diwali that add to the wonder of this festival.

1. Diwali Is Celebrated Across Religions

While many people know Diwali as a Hindu festival, it’s celebrated by several religious communities, including Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists. Each religion observes it for different reasons, adding to its cultural diversity. For Sikhs, Diwali marks the release of Guru Hargobind Ji from prison, while for Jains, it commemorates Lord Mahavira’s attainment of Nirvana.

2. It’s a Five-Day Celebration

Diwali isn’t just one day—it’s an entire five-day affair! The festivities start with Dhanteras, a day dedicated to wealth and prosperity, followed by Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), Diwali itself, Govardhan Puja (New Year in many parts of India), and finally Bhai Dooj, celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.

3. Homes Are Illuminated with Diyas and Lights

Lighting diyas (oil lamps) and stringing lights around homes, temples, and public places is an essential part of Diwali. This tradition is thought to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, into the home while symbolizing light’s victory over darkness.

4. Lakshmi Puja: A Celebration of Wealth and Prosperity

Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, is a central figure during Diwali. People clean and decorate their homes to welcome her, hoping for blessings in the coming year. The tradition of Lakshmi Puja on the main Diwali night includes prayers, offerings, and traditional rituals.

5. Fireworks Hold Special Significance

Fireworks are a traditional way to celebrate Diwali and have been part of the festivities for centuries. While they add to the joyful ambiance, they are also believed to ward off evil spirits. Recently, people are increasingly adopting eco-friendly celebrations to reduce pollution.

6. It’s a Festival of New Beginnings

Diwali marks the Hindu New Year in some parts of India. Many businesses begin their new financial year on Diwali, and it's common to see people making purchases, starting new ventures, and setting new goals, signifying prosperity and growth for the coming year.

7. Delicious Sweets and Treats Are a Must

Diwali is synonymous with indulgence in sweets like laddoos, barfis, and gulab jamuns. Families prepare traditional recipes to share with friends and neighbors, embodying the festival’s spirit of giving and togetherness.

8. Different Regions, Different Legends

Across India, Diwali is celebrated with unique regional customs and legends. In North India, it honors Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. In South India, it’s a celebration of Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura. These regional variations showcase the diversity within Indian culture.

9. Rangoli Art Adorns Homes

Creating rangolis—intricate designs made with colored powders, rice, or flowers—is a common Diwali practice. The vibrant patterns are often placed at the entrance of homes to welcome guests and bring good luck. Rangoli designs range from simple to elaborate, showcasing the artistic skill of the creator.

10. Diwali Is Celebrated Worldwide

Diwali is celebrated not only in India but by Indian communities across the globe, from the U.S. to Singapore. Many cities host Diwali parades, fireworks, and community events, making the festival a global celebration of light, love, and cultural unity.

