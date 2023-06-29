Eid-al-Adha 2023: 10 Different Biryani Recipes To Try On Bakrid

India is celebrating Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid today, June 29, 2023. The festival of Eid-al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah (the 12th and the last month) as per the Islamic lunar calendar. The date of Eid-ul-Adha is based on the sighting of the moon and therefore, the date keeps changing every year. This holy day commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated by Muslims across the globe. They dress up in traditional clothes, exchange gifts and spend time with friends and family. Feasting is a major part of Eid and one of the most popular dishes that Indians across the country love is biryani.

Bakrid 2023: Biryanis To Relish On Eid-al-Adha 2023

Biryani is one of India's favourite foods and in fact, in Covid times, it emerged as one of the most ordered foods in a food aggregator survey. Different parts of India have their own style of biryani while some are distinct because of the style of cooking. Here's a look at 10 popular biryanis from across India that you can savour this Eid.

1. Kolkata Biryani

The Kolkata biryani has a cult following of its own. The piece of boiled potato and egg (along with the tender meat) is the USP of this biryani.

2. Hyderabadi Biryani

This is one of the most popular biryanis in India and it's full of flavours and delicious. Here half boiled rice is layered with fried onions, cooked mutton or chicken, and mint - the pot is sealed with dough and slow-cooked.

3. Lucknowi Biryani

In this biryani, nuts, saffron and milk are sometimes also used. Lucknowi biryani is also called Awadhi biryani.

4. Kashmiri Biryani

The Kashmir-style biryani is another yummy dish. The rice is flavour-infused and the meat is well-cooked, thus leaving a lingering aftertaste.

5. Malabar Biryani

The biryani gets a perfect twist as spices synonymous with the coastal region of Malabar are used. Cashew and raisins are also used and often, the meat is replaced by fish fillet.

6. Thalassery Biryani

This is a distinct cuisine from Thalassery town of northern Kerala. A unique blend of spices like fennel, star anise, and black pepper is used to prepare this.

7. Mughlai Biryani

As the name suggests, this Biryani came to India with the arrival of the Mughals. It is made with a variety of spices and is slow-cooked on a bed of rice scented along with kewra.

8. Ambur Biryani

Ambur Biryani has its roots in Tamil Nadu. The flavour of the meat is more dominant in this biryani as lesser spices are used and is also considered to be lighter on the stomach than many other fellow biryanis.

9. Sindhi Biryani

This biryani is made of potatoes, yoghurt, Basmati rice, and onion-tomato paste and the preferred meat is one with bones.

10. Vegetable Biryani

While biryani is mostly synonymous with meat, don't despair if you are a vegetarian. A biryani preparation made with basmati rice, mix veggies, herbs and biryani spices will make your day. You can use paneer chunks too.