Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Greetings, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Loved Ones On Bakrid

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the most important festivals for Muslims and is also known as Bakrid or 'festival of sacrifice', or Eid-al-Adha. There are two prominent Eids celebrated by Muslims - one is Eid-ul-Fitr and the other one is Eid-ul-Adha. The date of Eid-ul-Adha is based on the sighting of the moon and therefore, the date keeps changing every year. In India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Malaysia, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 29.

Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Share Warm Wishes This Eid

1. May the Almighty overwhelm your life with loads of joy and prosperity in the coming years! Eid Mubarak!

2. May all your good deeds transform into blessings and make it a memorable Bakrid for you. Wishing you a Happy Bakri Eid.

3. Sending lots of love and good wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

4. May Allah accept all your good deeds and forgive all your acts of disobedience. Have fun on this day.

5. Eid Mubarak to you and your family! May Allah accept your sacrifice and bless you with His mercy. Have a safe and happy Eid day!

6. May the Almighty accept your prayers and bless you with the rewards of Ramadan. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

7. May the sacrifice of Eid-Ul-Adha strengthen your faith in Allah. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak.

8. Bakrid Mubarak! I wish you happiness, prosperity, and good health.

9. On the holy day of Eid al-Adha, I pray for your success and joy.

10. Hope that Allah bestows his choicest blessings on us. Wishing you joy and prosperity on Eid-ul-Adha

11. May the holy occasion of Eid ul Adha give you all the time you need to rejoice. Eid Mubarak!

12. Allah will guide you to achieve the dreams that you have always aspired to. Happy Eid-ul-Adha.

13. Let's pray to Allah for prosperity and happiness. Bakrid Mubarak to everyone.

15. Happy Eid-al-Adha! May your heart lighten up with the observance of this holy day!