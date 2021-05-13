Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: India to celebrate Eid on Friday, clerics urge to follow COVID-19 protocol

New Delhi: Ei-ul-Fitr, popularly known as ‘meethi Eid’, is going to be celebrated tomorrow (May 14) in India. Saudi Arabia, UAE, North America, which started fasting one day before Indians, are celebrating Eid today.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated after the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar Shawwal. Islamic or Hijri calendar follows lunar movements hence the sighting of the crescent moon is important to mark the beginning of a new month.

While, Eid always brings with it immense joy, festivity and friends and families together - this year is going to be a low-key affair due to the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

Muslim clerics have urged people to act in accordance with the present times and observe a private Eid this year.

“Over four lakh people have been infected with the virus and almost 3,000 people are dying per day. There are no beds, medicines and the appropriate amount of vaccine in the hospital. I appealed to the community to offer prayers of Eid at home," said Shahi Imam Bukhari.

Darul Uloom Deoband has also issued a fatwa asking people to ditch congregational Eid prayer in mosques this year. Earlier, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had also appealed Muslims to avoid big gatherings on Eid.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrates the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan in which muslims observe fast and increase their prayers and charity to gain piety. On Eid as well, alms are given to the poor and a feast is prepared for friends and family. Eidi, which can both be in the form of money and gifts, is given to children and people younger to us.