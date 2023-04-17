Eid Ul-Fitr 2023: Know Date, Timings Of Moon Sighting In Kerala And Kashmir

Eid ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which is a time of fasting, prayer, and reflection for Muslims worldwide. The celebration of Eid ul-Fitr is a time of joy, happiness, and unity for Muslims worldwide. It is a day when families and friends come together to exchange gifts, share meals, and offer prayers. The festival is usually celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, after the sighting of the new moon.

The festival calls for celebration, forgiveness, and renewal of one’s faith and commitment to serving humanity. It is a time to reflect on the values of Islam and reminds of the importance of unity, love, and compassion. The exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr may vary in different parts of the world depending on the sighting of the moon.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Date, Time Of Moon Sighting In Kerala And Kashmir

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Kerala a day prior to the rest of the country. This is because the moon sighting adheres to the traditional Islamic calendar and waits for the actual sighting of the moon. The exact date and time of moon sightings in Kerala, and Kashmir may differ due to regional variations.

Kerala is the only Indian state whose date for Eid-ul-Fitr is decided by the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia. This year, the Eid-ul-Fitr in Kerala will be celebrated on April 21.

Meanwhile, in Kashmir, the festival celebrations are determined by the grand mufti of the state who declares the beginning of the festival based on moon sighting timings. On this day the celebration includes offering prayers in mosques and sharing greetings with family, friends, and loved ones. The exact date and timing of the moon sighting may vary depending on the weather conditions and the moon’s position.

This year, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Kashmir on April 22. In Kashmir, Eid ul-Fitr is also a time for charitable acts. Muslims in the region give Zakat al-Fitr, a form of charity given to the poor and needy. Overall, Eid ul-Fitr is a time of great significance and joy for Muslims in Kashmir. It is a time to give thanks for the blessings of Ramadan and to celebrate with loved ones. The date and moon sighting timings may vary from region to region.

