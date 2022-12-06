EXCLUSIVE: Love Horoscope for Year 2023 - How will your zodiac sign fare in the new year?

Love Horoscope 2023: The new year is less than a month away. So what will the new year look like for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces? Will you meet the love of your life next year? Will your marriage be stable or will you face issues? Should you propose to your secret crush and if so, when? Astrologer and Vastu consultant Rosie Jasrotia tells us how 2023 will be for all sun signs and what's in store for people when it comes to romance.

Aries Love Horoscope 2023:

The new year will bring lots of ups and downs in love relations and in married life for Arians because Rahu and Ketu will be in the first and seventh house and that can create adverse situations in the lives of most loving couples and married people. Having Ketu in the seventh house can make the husband or wife feel a lack of love and satisfaction in the partner. Due to the ignorance of the partner, the native may indulge in some other affair. In such a situation, strength can be brought by the remedies of the Guru. At the end of the year, when Rahu changes its Rashi, relationships will improve.

Taurus Love Horoscope 2023:

In the matter of love relations, the beginning of this year will be very good. Married couples will be happy and those in love might tie the knot because the aspect of Jupiter on the eleventh house is looking at the fifth house and the ninth house. After January, Shani Dev will transit through the tenth house, its aspect will fall on the fourth house and the seventh house on the twelfth house, therefore there may be some problems in relations, although there is also the aspect of Jupiter which cover negative aspect. But still, the person must do remedies for the planet Saturn. In the last part of the year, on October 30, Rahu and Ketu will transit in the eleventh and fifth house respectively; at that time, you can get an opportunity to spend romantic time with your partner. You must understand the feelings of your partner, then there can be strength in the relationship.

Gemini Love Horoscope 2023:

Due to the position of the planets in the new year, issues may arise in different areas of life, due to which some distance may increase in personal life due to lack of attention. From April 22, when Jupiter enters the eleventh house, marital relations will improve. At the same time, the presence of Jupiter in your eleventh house in the last week of April till October 30 can make those single think of getting married. After October 30, there will be a new chapter in the relationship with your partner. You can travel to any religious place with your partner, or you can go on any adventurous trip.

Cancer Love Horoscope 2023:

The coming year will be a good one for Cancerians. Till April 22, Guru Brihaspati resides in the ninth house from his zodiac sign and giving effect on the fifth house, which will make love relations favourable. You will be seen wanting to strengthen the relationship with your beloved. However, control your emotions and take care of your partner’s desires as well. After October 30, Rahu will move out of the tenth house and enter the ninth house, Ketu will move out of the fourth house and you enter the third house. Couples will be able to solve their problems with the help of their brothers, sisters, and friends. Overall, married couples will be happy with their partners.

Leo Love Horoscope 2023:

The coming year might not be favourable for Leo lovers as Jupiter will remain in the eighth house till April 22, 2023. This means there will be lots of problems for married couples and in love relationships. In such a situation, measures related to Jupiter will give relief. Shani Dev will be sitting in the seventh house from January 17, due to which there may be some problems in the relationship with the partner. There might be some delays when it comes to marriages, but in such a situation, the measures of Shani will work. On June 17, due to retrograde Saturn, there may be some practical problems and feelings of mistrust on the part of your lover. In the last two months of the year, November and December added caution is required.

Virgo Love Horoscope 2023:

The new year will be good for Virgo in the beginning, but in the middle of the year, there will be some mixed outcomes. On February 15, when Venus will be sitting in the seventh house of its zodiac sign, then it will match with the already present Jupiter. This auspicious time of Guru Venus will bring enjoyment and worldly pleasures. Good news related to children can come for married couples. From April 22, Guru will be sitting in the eighth house, which can give many types of problems in marital relations. After October 30, some love relationships may deteriorate due to other affairs. Those people who are already in a relationship can plan to tie the knot from April 22 to October 30, and those who are interested to propose can do so from April 22 to October 30.

Libra Love Horoscope 2023:

The beginning of this year is going to be a bit painful for you as compared to the previous one. From the beginning of January, the presence of Jupiter in your sixth house till April 22 and Rahu in your seventh house till October 30, will present before you many challenges in your love relations and married life. During this time, if you are planning to have a love marriage with your beloved, then refrain from doing so. Along with this, married people are also advised to refrain from taking some important decisions related to their personal life, otherwise there will be a possibility of argument or debate with their life partner. It is also possible for some people to argue with their partner regarding money. Also, Ketu being present in your first house will bring negativity in your behaviour, due to which there might be a tendency to have an affair outside your marriage or existing relationship. From October 30, Rahu will transit in the sixth house of your zodiac and Ketu will transit in the twelfth house. Because of this, lovers and married people will again feel love and affection in their personal life. This will be the time when you will see newness and trust returning in your relationship. You are advised to take proper advantage of this period.

Scorpio Love Horoscope 2023:

For Scorpio, the first half of the year will bring sweetness in the love relationship due to which those who are thinking of getting married to their lover will get success. If there has been no proposal yet, that's also likely to come this time. Rahu and Ketu will be in the sixth and twelfth house respectively, till October 30. From July 23 to September 4, retrograde of the auspicious planet Venus will man that love relationship can be marred with challenges. At the end of the year, the lover will spend on himself to impress the partner. But don't give in to the unfair demands of the beloved.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope 2023:

In the beginning of the new year, the love relationship will be sweet. But Rahu sitting in the fifth house of your zodiac's love affairs can bring some challenges. From January 17, Saturn will pass through the third house which can give tension in personal life. From April 22, a positive impact on love relations and marriages will be seen. The retrograde of Venus in the last week of July will create chances of failure for the people who want to have a love marriage. Make a decision After September 4, as that will give success in love relations. On October 30, Rahu-Ketu will change its zodiac, which will increase your inclination in the religious field and you will explore possibilities in relationships and try to improve relationships.

Capricorn Love Horoscope 2023:

At the beginning of the year, Jupiter will be present in the third house of your zodiac sign. On the other hand, Shani, the giver of Karma, will also transit in your second house on January 17. Meanwhile, the presence of shadow planets Rahu-Ketu in the fourth and tenth house respectively of your zodiac will cause an increase in your mental stress due to ongoing upheavals in love affairs.Time will be better for lovers from April 23 to July 22, they can think about taking forward their relationship, but retrograde Venus after July 23 can give problems in love relations. On October 30, Rahu-Ketu will change its zodiac, but this time will be favorable for love relations. If you are planning to propose to someone, then this year will be better for Capricorn; in the middle of the year, romance will increase and the lovers will be able to express their feelings openly.

Aquarius Love Horoscope 2023:

At the beginning of the year i.e. on January 17, 2023, Shani Dev will transit in your zodiac sign and sit in your first house. On the other hand, on January 22, the auspicious planet Venus, while making its transit in your first house, will form an alliance with Saturn present there. In such a situation, due to this combination of Venus and Saturn, the people of Aquarius will feel a lot of mental stress in their love life. Due to this, neither the lovers will be able to enjoy their love life openly, nor will the married people feel satisfied with their marital relations. From April 22 to October, Guru Rahu will create Chandal Yoga in the third house, which can give problems in the relationship, but with the help of your siblings and friends, the relationship can improve. Venus will start retrograde July 23 and will remain till September 4 - this time is inappropriate for taking marriage-related decisions. The time from September 5 to October 30 will be very good. From November 3, transiting Venus will form a conjunction with Ketu, which can cause problems in your partner's health; if you are single, you can be a victim of fraud.

Pisces Love Horoscope 2023:

From the beginning of the new year, January 1, 2023 till April 22, Jupiter will be sitting in your zodiac sign i.e. your first house. In such a situation, this position of Guru Jupiter should bring a chance to usher compatibility in your love life. On January 17, Saturn will also transit in the twelfth house of your zodiac sign, due to which the middle phase of Saturn's Sade Sati will begin on you. Because of this, you may feel a lot of difficulty in taking some important decisions related to your married life. On the other hand, on January 22, Venus will also form an alliance with Saturn while sitting in your twelfth house, and due to this some of the native's companions may have to go away for some time due to some reason.Then from April 22, Jupiter will be sitting in the second house of your zodiac sign, it will form a conjunction with Rahu already present there. With this combination of Rahu-Guru, the burden of family responsibilities can increase on you, due to which you will be unable to give time to your relationship. However, soon you will be able to gradually turn the circumstances in your favour by setting the right balance in your personal life. Venus will make its transit in your seventh house on November 3, so during that period you will again feel positivity in your relationships.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News)