Father's Day 2020: Here's when to celebrate the special daddy day!

New Delhi: The special day marked to celebrate fatherhood is knocking at the door! Father's Day is dedicated to all the proud daddies, father figures and whoever influenced your life like a father. This day honours and respects such figures.

The dates of celebration may differ across the globe as in Catholic countries of Europe, it is marked on March 19 coinciding with Saint Joseph's Day. However, many others follow the more common date which the US celebrates i.e. the third Sunday of June.

ALSO READ: Father’s Day 2020: Wish your dad with these lovely messages and make him feel special

Much like other special days where we express our love and care for family members like Mother's Day, Grandparents Day and Siblings Day, Father's Day too is celebrated to make your father feel special. Although it should not be limited to just a day yet marking a day essentially and celebrating it with your family makes it special.

This year, Father's Day will be celebrated on June 21. It was founded by of American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart Sonora Smart Dodd.

Usually, kids plan a surprise for their daddies on this day by showering them with gifts, favourite food or a house party.

ALSO READ: Father’s Day 2020: Here are the best gift ideas for your dad!

Even if you are at home amid this lockdown time, you can still make your daddy feel special in umpteen ways.

Here' wishing all the readers a very happy Father's Day!