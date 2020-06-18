Father’s Day 2020: Here are the best gift ideas for your dad!

New Delhi: Father’s Day is just around the corner. It is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This year, the special day falls on June 21. Father’s Day is dedicated to all the dads across the world. It’s a day to thank your dad for making you what you are. Fathers sacrifice everything for the happiness of their children and hence, on this day, let’s express our gratitude to them by doing something special.

A simple thank you and a wish would also be enough for your father, but why not make the day memorable for him? We have collated a few gift ideas through which you can add more happiness for him.

This Father’s Day, pamper your dad, tell him what he means to you, and thank him for everything he has done for you.

Here are some ideas:

Prepare a delicious lunch

You can surely pamper your dear dad by preparing a delicious lunch for him. Trust us, he will just love whatever you cook with love! If you aren't good at cooking, don't panic, prepare the easiest dish you know, it would put a smile on his face. It is the effort that counts!

Movie time at home

Since we can’t go out for a movie date with our dad in the theatres due to coronavirus, turn your living room into a movie theatre by playing your dad's favourite movie. Grab some popcorn and soft drinks and you are good to go. The entire family can enjoy the fun movie time at home!

Gift him some plants

If your dad is a nature freak, then you are sorted. Just grab some beautiful saplings for him and make his day with such a great gift. The plants will not only make him happy but will fill the abode with positivity.

Pen down your feelings

If you really do not have any time left, then a Father's Day card with a heartfelt message written by you will be the best. Go for it! You can even gift him a handmade card.

Host a pizza party

If your dad is not fond of anything mentioned above, then, guess what? It calls for a pizza party. Order some pizzas and celebrate the day with your doting dad with the stuffed tummy.

Bake a cake

Whip up some sweet delights for your father at home. Won’t it be a special treat? Think about it!

Here's wishing all dads a very Happy Father's Day!