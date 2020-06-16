Father’s Day 2020: Wish your dad with these lovely messages and make him feel special

New Delhi: Well, in case you didn’t realise, Father’s Day is almost here. We will celebrate the special day on June 21. Father’s Day is dedicated to all the dads across the world, who made their children strong, independent, successful, and filled their lives with love. The day is to tell your father how thankful you are to have him and how much he means to you.

Hence, on this day, shower your dad with love and best wishes and take out time to pamper him. If you are not with him, send special gifts to him, order food from his favourite restaurant, but the best gift you can give to your dad is a simple message wishing him and telling him how much you love him. Trust us, it will bring a smile on his face.

Folks, make Father’s Day a little more special with these messages for him:

- Wishing the best for the best man in my life. 'Happy Father's Day'

- To the man who has always stood by me 'Happy Father's Day'

- Thank you for always wishing the best for me Dad 'Happy Father's Day'

- God's greatest gift to me is my father 'Happy Father's Day'

- Dear Dad, my love for you has no bounds 'Happy Father's Day'

- I have the best memories of my life with my father 'Happy Father's Day'

- Wishing my hero the best of life ahead 'Happy Father's Day'

- Thank you for being the greatest Dad 'Happy Father's Day.

- 'Any man can be a Father but it takes someone special to be a dad.'

- Wishing my pillar of strength a very Happy Father's Day.

Here’s wishing all the daddies out there a very Happy Father’s Day!