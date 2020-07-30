Friendship Day 2020: Why this day, dedicated to our friends, will always be special

New Delhi: In case you didn't realise, Friendship Day is just around the corner. This year, we will celebrate the day on August 2. Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. There are a number of ways to celebrate this very special day. In school, we used to exchange special friendship bands or decorated threads to wish each other and as we grew up, we celebrate our friendship in different ways.

Friendship Day is the perfect day to spend time with your BFFs and make memories. Usually, friends like to celebrate the day by throwing some cool parties at home or outside while some exchange gifts, some spend the day together chatting, others go out on a trip. It's totally up to an individual's choice to celebrate Friendship Day. However, this year the celebrations will be restricted indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic. But don't worry. The essence of this day lies in celebrating the spirit of friendship irrespective of the way we do it.

Our friends are the door to many secrets we share and a thick bond with them helps us sail through difficult times.

The day will always be special to us as this day is wholly dedicated to the relationships that we make in this world by choice. We are lucky enough to have friends who are more like family to us.

Happy Friendship Day everyone!