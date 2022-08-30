Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat Time, Murti Shatpna: Come August 31, and it's time to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2022. The 10-day-long festival that culminates on Anant Chaturdashi is celebrated with a lot of fanfare across the country. However, two years of the Covid-19 pandemic forced states and puja organisers to have very low-key festivities in the past two years. With the cases under control currently, grand celebrations are planned this year.

According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, whereas as per the English calendar, it is celebrated in August or September. Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav, is a . Ganesh Visarjan is the last day of the festival. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 31, 2022, while Ganesh Visarjan is on September 9.



Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Puja Timings and murti sthapna

Midday Muhurta for Ganesh Puja: 11:04:43 am till 01:37:56 pm

Chaturthi tithi will last till 03:22 pm; after that Panchami will begin

Vijai Muhurta: 02:05 pm to 02:55 pm

Godhuli Muhurta: From 6:06 pm to 06:30 pm

Ravi Yoga: 05:38 am till 12:12 pm. There will be no Shukla yoga on this day.

Ganesh Pratima Visarjan: (Anant Chaturdashi): 9th September 2022.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The legend behind it

Lord Ganesha is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. There are different stories surrounding his birth. According to one such legend, it's said that Goddess Parvati sculpted Ganesha with her sandalwood paste in the absence of Lord Shiva and crated him. She put him on guard while she went to take a bath. When she was gone, Lord Shiva arrived and Ganesha, not knowing who he was, stopped him from going inside, as per his mother's instructions. Angered, Lord Shiva severed Ganesha's head. When Parvati discovered this, she was furious and transformed into the goddess Kali and threatened that she would end the world. All the Gods prayed to Lord Shiva to find a solution and calm Goddess Kali's fury. Shiva then ordered all of his followers to seek and find a child whose mother has neglectfully turned her back on her child, and bring his head. The first infant seen by the followers was that of an elephant, whose head was given to Lord Shiva as instructed. The head was instantly placed on Ganesha's body by Lord Shiva, who came back to life. Ganesha received blessings from all the Lords, and this is why the day is still observed and celebrated today. Ganesha is also worshipped first before any auspicious occasion, including any pujas.

