Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 70-ft 'Sri Saptamukha Maha Shakti Ganapathi' Idol Unveiled In Khairatabad

Hyderabad: This Ganesh Chaturthi, the Khairatabad area of Hyderabad is witnessing an extraordinary celebration with the installation of a 70-foot tall Lord Ganesh idol.

This impressive eco-friendly idol is among the tallest Ganesh idols in the entire state of Telangana.

Rajkumar, Chairman of the Khairatabad Ganesh Committee, spoke to ANI about the significance of this year's installation, stating, "The Khairatabad Ganesh idol is one of the tallest Ganesh idols in Telangana. This year, we have crafted it at a height of 70 feet using eco-friendly materials. The idol features seven faces and is named 'Sri Saptamukha Maha Shakti Ganapathi.' This year marks the 70th anniversary of our celebrations."

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival, began today and will conclude on Anantha Chaturdashi.

The festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the deity of new beginnings, the remover of obstacles, and the embodiment of wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees across Maharashtra and beyond are engaging in preparations that include bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, observing fasts, preparing traditional offerings, and visiting pandals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes for the festival to the nation. On X (formerly Twitter), he posted, "Heartiest greetings of Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

In Mumbai, the excitement surrounding Ganesh Chaturthi is palpable with the recent unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol.

Known for its historical significance, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl and founded in 1934, has been a revered site for the celebration. The idol, which has been managed by the Kambli family for over eight decades, continues to attract numerous devotees.

Additionally, in Nagpur, the Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi commenced its Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with traditional morning prayers and aarti.

The temple, reputedly 250 years old, is celebrated for its self-existent deity, whose shrine is believed to grow over time.