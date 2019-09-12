Ganpati Visarjan 2019 live streaming: Date and Puja timings

New Delhi: The auspicious Ganpati Utsav which began on September 2 with Ganesh Chaturthi will come to an end on Anant Chaturdashi (September 12) this year. In Maharashtra, Ganesh Utsav is one of the major festivals celebrated.

Devotees welcome Bappa home with much gusto and energy. After praying to him for days, the Lord is given a tearful farewell but with a promise to return to his devotees' abodes the very next year.

The goodbye is mixed with tears, dance, joy and Bappa bhajans.

It is believed that Lord Ganesha visits the abode of his devotees to bless them and then on Anant Chaturdashi, after the Visarjan, he heads back to Mount Kailasha—to meet his parents Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati respectively.

The Ganpati idols are immersed in water during the Visarjan and almost the entire city comes together to celebrate the moment. Not just in Maharashtra but elsewhere also.

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesha Visarjan

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 06:08 AM to 07:40 AM

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 10:45 AM to 03:22 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:54 PM to 06:27 PM

Evening Muhurat (Amrita, Chara) - 06:27 PM to 09:22 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 12:17 AM to 01:45 AM, Sep 13

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 05:06 AM on Sep 12, 2019

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 07:35 AM on Sep 13, 2019

(According to drikpanchang.com)

Chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya reverberate the entire atmosphere. The spirit of the devotees and the city can be felt through naked eyes on days like Ganesh Utsav.

Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!