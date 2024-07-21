The festival of Guru Purnima takes place in July on the first full moon day or Purnima immediately following the summer solstice. This day arrives in the Ashadha maas (month), according to the Hindu calendar, and this year it will fall on July 21, 2024.

Guru Purnima, a sacred festival celebrated across India and by spiritual seekers worldwide, holds profound significance in honoring teachers, mentors, and spiritual guides. It's a time when disciples express gratitude and reverence towards those who have imparted wisdom and guidance. As we approach this auspicious day, understanding the dos and don'ts can enrich our celebration and deepen our spiritual connection.

Do's of Guru Purnima 2024:

1. Express Gratitude:

Guru Purnima is primarily about expressing heartfelt gratitude towards your spiritual teacher or guru. Take this opportunity to acknowledge their teachings, guidance, and impact on your spiritual journey. Offer prayers, write a heartfelt letter, or simply spend time reflecting on their wisdom.

2. Seek Blessings:

Seek blessings from your guru or spiritual mentor on this auspicious day. Visit them if possible, or connect with them virtually to receive their blessings and guidance. It is considered auspicious to receive the guru's blessings on Guru Purnima for spiritual progress.

3. Practice Seva (Service):

Engage in selfless service (seva) as a mark of respect towards your guru. Volunteer at a charitable organization, help those in need, or contribute to a cause that aligns with the principles and teachings of your guru. Serving others with humility is a way to honor the spirit of Guru Purnima.

4. Reflect and Meditate:

Set aside time for introspection and meditation on Guru Purnima. Reflect on the teachings imparted by your guru and contemplate how they have influenced your life. Quiet contemplation can deepen your understanding and appreciation of spiritual wisdom.

5. Study Sacred Texts:

Dedicate time to study sacred texts or scriptures that are revered by your spiritual tradition. Reading and contemplating upon spiritual texts can enhance your understanding of profound teachings and inspire spiritual growth.

Don'ts of Guru Purnima 2024:

1. Avoid Disrespect:

Refrain from engaging in any activities or behaviors that may disrespect or dishonor your guru or spiritual mentors. Maintain reverence and decorum in your interactions and communications.

2. Don't Limit Gratitude to Formalities:

Gratitude is not merely a formality on Guru Purnima. Avoid superficial expressions of gratitude and instead, genuinely contemplate and acknowledge the impact of your guru's teachings on your life.

3. Avoid Materialism:

Resist the temptation to associate Guru Purnima solely with material offerings or extravagant displays. While gifts or offerings may be customary, the true essence lies in the sincerity of your gratitude and devotion.

4. Don't Disregard Spiritual Practices:

Guru Purnima is an opportune time to renew your commitment to spiritual practices and disciplines. Avoid neglecting your daily spiritual routines or practices in favor of solely external celebrations.

5. Avoid Comparison or Criticism:

Refrain from comparing your guru with others or engaging in criticism of their teachings or practices. Every spiritual teacher has a unique role in guiding their disciples, and respect for diversity in spiritual paths is essential.

As we prepare to celebrate Guru Purnima, let us remember its essence lies in honoring the timeless wisdom imparted by our spiritual guides and mentors. By following these dos and avoiding the don'ts, we can enrich our celebration with sincerity, humility, and a deep reverence for the teachings that illuminate our spiritual path. May this Guru Purnima inspire us all to cultivate gratitude, seek spiritual growth, and embody the profound teachings of our gurus.

