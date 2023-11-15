Happy Bhai Dooj 2023! Heartfelt Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, And Quotes To Share Today

Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters pray for their brothers' good health and long lives by performing the Tika ceremony and brothers give gifts to their sisters. It's celebrated across the country and is called by different names - Bhai Phota, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika or Yama Dwitiya. Here are some warm messages that you can share with your siblings today, especially if you are not together at the same place.

Bhai Dooj 2023: Greetings To Share With Siblings

1. On this auspicious day, I thank the universe for giving me a wonderful sister like you. Happy Bhai Dooj, my dear sister!

2. Thank you, brother, for making me feel safe and protected no matter what. Happy Bhai Dooj 2023!

3. Sending heartfelt wishes on Bhai Dooj to the most caring and loving brother. May you always be happy and successful. Happy Bhai Dooj 2023.

4. On this special occasion, I want to express my gratitude for all the times you have stood like a rock behind me. Happy Bhai Dooj, dearest sibling.

5. May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to your life and bring you endless joy. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

6. Praying for your long life and good health on this Bhai Dooj and always!

7. To the sister who adds sweetness to my life, Happy Bhai Dooj!

8. Let us celebrate the occasion of Bhai Dooj by promising each other that no matter how much we fight, we will never give up on each other. Happy Bhai Dooj to my brother.

9. As we celebrate the festival of Bhai Dooj, let's cherish the beautiful memories we have shared, the laughter we have had, and the love we have for each other. May this bond of siblinghood remain forever. Happy Bhai Dooj!

10. Thinking of those days when we used to be together on the day of Bhai Dooj. Sending warm wishes on this day!

Bhai Dooj 2023: Quotes On Brother-Sister Bond

“It is the brothers and sisters who teach one another the lifelong lessons of getting along or not.” - Jane Isay

“We didn’t even realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun.” - Winnie the Pooh

“Do you know what friendship is… It is to be brother and sister; two souls which touch without mingling, two fingers on one hand.” - Victor Hugo

“Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you are in your most inchoate form." - Jeffrey Kluger

“What brothers say to tease their sisters has nothing to do with what they really think of them." - Esther M. Friesner