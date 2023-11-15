The bond between a brother and sister is a coveted one and just like Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj is another festival that celebrates the bond between siblings. The festival is celebrated across the country and known by different names - Bhai Phonta in West Bengal, Bhau Beej in Maharashtra, Godhan Kutai in Bihar/Jharkhand and Yam Dwitiya in South India. According to Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, "Similar to Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj is another celebration for brother and sister bonds. On this auspicious day, sisters tie a mauli on their brother's wrists and apply tilak on their forehead. Sisters pray for their brother's long life, prosperity and good health. Additionally, brothers take an oath to protect their sister from harm."

Why Is Bhai Dooj celebrated?

It is believed that the demon Narakasura was killed by Shree Krishna Ji. After slaying the demon, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra, who then applied tilak on his forehead. Since that day Bhai Dooj has been celebrated, shares Gurudev Shrie Kashyap. In another legend, it is believed that Yama (God of death) visited his sister Yami (Yamuna) on Dwitiya (the second day after the new moon). The sister welcomed the brother with flowers, and sweets and applied tilak on his forehead. In return, Yama bestowed gifts on his sister as a mark of his affection. It was following this that this festival started being celebrated as “Yamadvitiya” or “Yamadwitheya”.

Bhai Dooj 2023: Shubh Muhurat

Dwitiya Tithi Starts: 2:36 pm on November 14, 2023

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 1:47 pm on November 15, 2023

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time - 01:10 PM to 03:19 PM

(Source: Drik Panchang)

Bhai Dooj 2023: Puja Vidhi

Explaining the puja vidhi on Bhai Dooj, Gurudev Shrie Kashyap says, "On this auspicious day, sisters wake up early. After taking a bath, they offer arghya to Surya Dev. Then they prepare thali for Bhai Dooj and fill the thali with roli, akshat, kumkum, sweets, supari, gola (dried coconut). When the ceremony starts, sisters apply tilak on the brother’s forehead and feed him mithai and give him a gola (dried coconut). They pray for their brother's well-being and long life. After the tikka ceremony, sisters and brothers then sit down together for a meal that the former has lovingly prepared."

Bhai Dooj 2023: Dos And Don'ts

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap lists the following dos and don'ts:

- Ask your brother to face north or northwest direction while you apply tilak on him. You should face the north-east or east direction.

- On Bhai Dooj, ask your brother to sit on a wooden chowki. Don't use a chair or make him stand.

- After applying tika, tie a mauli thread on the brother's wrist and aarti must be done.

- The best time to perform a Puja is during the afternoon.

- Accept gifts only after applying tilak on their brother's forehead.

- Only eat veg items or Satvik food. Don't eat non-veg items.

- A simple tip is not to fight on this auspicious day.



(Views expressed by the astrologer in the article are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)