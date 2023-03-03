topStoriesenglish2579622
Happy Holi 2023: 8 Must-Have Traditional Foods On Festival Of Colours

Make your Holi more colourful with these traditional lip-smacking foods on Holi; Check 8 must-have traditional snacks and drinks to relish. 

Written By  Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 07:03 PM IST
Holi 2023: India is a diverse country where numerous festivals are celebrated throughout the year. Currently, the nation is gearing up to celebrate the festival of colours, Holi. Holi is one of the most significant festivals in India, which this year will be celebrated on March 8. Holi is celebrated in a different way in every other state. Some Indian states witness it as ‘Lathmar Holi’, while some see it as ‘Phoolon wali Holi or ‘Rang wali Holi.’ It is one of those festivals that brings communities together and fills relationships with love and harmony. 

Holi is a festival where people put ‘Gulaal’ (colours) on each other, dance, and sing their hearts out as they indulge themselves in the festivities. Talking about festivities, they're incomplete without the traditional delicacies. Hence, here are 8 must-have traditional snacks you must relish on Holi. 

Holi 2023: 8 Must-Have Holi Traditional Snacks

1) Gujiya

Major Hindu festivals like Holi, and Diwali are incomplete without this lip-smacking traditional sweet. Gujiya is one of the most relished sweets and Holi is incomplete without it. People wait year-long to have Gujiya on special occasions. Gujiya is a deep-fried pastry that is stuffed with a sweet filling made of khoya (milk solids), dry fruits, and spices. However, nowadays people add ‘their touch’ to it and serve a variety of gujiyas. From patent gujiya to chocolate gujiya, you'll find it all. 

2) Thandai

Holi is incomplete without Thandai. It is one of the traditional drinks made exclusively on Holi as it adds ‘life to the party.’ Thandai is made with milk, almonds, nuts, sugar, and several herbs to enhance its taste. Holi is definitely incomplete without this drink. 

3) Dahi Bhalla

Dahi Bhalla is one of the most relished street foods in India. It is a perfect blend of spices along with the sweetness of chutneys and will definitely win your hearts. As colourful as it looks, it is one of ‘The Dishes’ to have on Holi. 

4) Puran Poli

One of the most traditional Indian dishes, Puran Poli is a flat-bread, sweetened with jaggery and is a must-have on Holi. 

5) Malpua 

Famously known as Indian pancakes, Malpua is a perfect dessert to end your Holi meal. 

6) Matar Samosa

Holi is incomplete without Matar Samosa. Samosa is one of the most popular Indian snacks and is a go-to snack. However, on Holi, it's filled with Matar (Peas) and potatoes which make it stand out and is relished by everyone. 

7) Pakore (Fritters)

Though rain and pakoras go hand in hand, having Pakore after the Holi rain dance will give you the same feeling. This Holi, try this Indian snack with thandai and you're gonna love it. 

8) Chole Bhature 

Many places keep this dish as their patent Holi lunch. Chole Bhature is loved by all due to its lip-smacking spices. Have it with pickle, onions, and green chutney, and experience something your taste buds never had before. 

